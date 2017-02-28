Court grants 10 land prospectors N50m bail

Th e contractor handling Section One of the reconstruction of the Lagos/Ibadan expressway project has commenced the installation of expansion joints on the popular ‘Long Bridge,’ on the LagosIbadan Expressway. Th is was observed over the weekend during the inspection of Section one of the project that spans from Ojota in Lagos to the Sagamu Interchange that is handled by Julius Berger. Section two of the project, which spans from the Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan, is being handled by the Reynolds Construction Company. Workmen were seen welding and using various construction materials on the Long Bridge, with other construction works going on simultaneously on different portions of the highway. Also observed was that the highway has been completed to the fi nal layers on both carriageways between the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Redemption Camp and the Sagamu Interchange. However, some drainage works were ongoing on the Ibadan-bound carriageway. Mr Kayode Ibrahim, the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing engineer supervising the contract, said that expansion joints on the Long Bridge were being fi tted in the spaces reserved for them. Ibrahim explained that special construction materials were being used in the reserved spaces called “Thorma Joints,” which are where the expansion joints are being installed. “A bridge is not supposed to be static, it expands and contracts and the expansion joints serve that purpose. “We began installation of the expansion joints on Th ursday and we are replacing 42 joints on each side, but we started with the Lagos bound carriageway. “Our usual eff ective traffi c diversion and control measures are on, to ensure minimal stress to motorists,” Ibrahim said. He, however, declined comments on when the installation of the joints would be completed, insisting that Julius Berger would complete the work “very soon”. An offi cial explained that Julius Berger was working on the road’s shoulders (edges) between Wawa and Ibafo, to move traffi c to the Ibadan-bound carriageway. “Th e shoulder recovery is an eff ective strategy to manage traffi c. “We have done extension work on the road shoulder here; you can see that it is a new pavement,” he said.