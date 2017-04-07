Court orders forfeiture of ex-naval chief’s N1.8bn to FG

By Jerry Uwah

Lagos

A former chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dele Ezeoba, was yesterday ordered by a Federal High Court in Lagos to permanently forfeit the sum of N1.83 billion to the federal government of Nigeria.

The court made the order for permanent forfeiture of the sum, following an application by the prosecution counsel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, pursuant to Section 17 of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act 2006.

The trial judge, Justice Muslim Hassan, had, on March 15, issued an interim order for forfeiture of the said sum.

The judge had then ordered the EFCC to publish the court’s ruling on the matter in a national newspaper, for the knowledge of interested parties.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Hassan ordered a final forfeiture of the total sum of N1.825 billion to the federal government.

Hassan held that the EFCC having complied with the provisions of section 17 of the Advanced Fee fraud Act, as well the EFCC Act, and the fact that the property is unclaimed, it was appropriate to make the orders.

He said: “Having satisfied that such property is an unclaimed property, and also satisfying the provisions of the law, the court shall order the final forfeiture of the said property.

“In this view, there is no other proof required to enable the court make an order of final forfeiture; this application is meritorious and hereby granted. An order is hereby made for final forfeiture of the total sum of N1.825 billion to the federal government of Nigeria.”

EFCC had said that the money was traced to the account of Aquila Leasing Ltd, adding that Ezeoba had agreed in his statement to the EFCC to forfeit the money.

EFCC said the former Naval Chief stated in his statement that the account was opened with Onwuchekwa’s consent while he (Ezeoba) managed it.

The EFCC had, therefore, sought an order of the Court to forfeit the entire sum of N1.825 billion to the federal government.