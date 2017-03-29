Court re-affirms Anikwe as Igbo president

By Oyibo Salihu

Lokoja

Kogi state High Court of Justice sitting at Ebogogo in Adavi local government area has struck out an application by an Igbo group in Kogi Central, seeking an order of the court to commit the president of Igbo community association of Kogi Central, Chief Joe Anikwe, and two others to prison for allegedly violating court orders by parading himself as President of Igbo Community Association.

Ruling on an application brought before the court by a group (Igbo elders’ forum) led by Mr. Edwin Onwugbufor, the presiding judge, Hon. Justice M.E Umar holds that the defendants did not comply with the provisions of order 9 rule 13 of the judgment of (enforcement) rules and, therefore, stuck out the application for incompetence.

The ruling has re-affirmed the election of Chief Joe Anikwe-led executive as the only recognised leadership organ of Igbo Community Association in Kogi Central Senatorial District.

It would be recalled that the same court had, in a judgement delivered by Hon. Justice O. S. A. Obayomi on May 21, 2014, ordered for a fresh election into the executive organ of the association, which held in June 2014 in compliance with the procedure prescribed by the court.

It is the outcome of the re-scheduled election that was boycotted by the Edwin Onwugbufor group that they went back to court to challenge.

Speaking on the recent judgment of the high court, the President of Igbo Community Association, Chief Joe Anikwe, thanked God and praised the court for upholding justice.

The president also thanked members of the association and the people of Kogi Central for their support.

He however called on the Onwugbufor group to respect court judgement and rejoin the association, adding that the door is open to all Igbo willing to join as members.