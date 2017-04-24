Court remands man for stealing motorcycle in Osun

An Osogbo Magistrate Court has ordered a 24-year old motorcyclist, Asaolu Taiwo, be remanded in police custody for allegedly stealing a friend’s motorcycle in Osogbo.

Th e court, presided over by Magistrate Habibat Basiru gave the order during the trial of the accused person, who is standing trial for alleged theft. Police prosecutor, Olayiwola Rasaq, told the court that the accused person on July 14, 2016, at Obalende area, Osogbo stole one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, a property of one Wahaab Rauf. He added that the off ence contravened section 390(9) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

Th e accused person, who had no legal counsel to represent him in court, pleaded guilty but explained that he didn’t really steal the motorcycle. “It was Rauf that gave me the motorcycle and in that month last year, the motorcycle was stolen from me but out of fear, I ran away.

It was yesterday Rauf saw me and handed me over to the police. Th e court should please have mercy on me, I didn’t steal the motorcycle,” Taiwo pleaded. In her judgment, Magistrate Basiru ordered that the accused person be remanded in Police custody to get the fact of the case. She therefore adjourned the case till April 26, 2017.