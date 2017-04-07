Court rules on Kanu’s application against secret trial April 25

By Vivian Okejeme

Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, fixed April 25 to rule on whether to review an order she had earlier made to shield witnesses to testify in the case involving leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and three other defendants.

Justice Nyako had December 13, 2016, ruled that witnesses that would testify for the prosecution against Kanu, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, on trial for conspiracy to broadcast materials tended to secede from the Federal Republic of Nigeria and create a Biafra state would be shielded from the public.

The defendants are currently facing an amended 11-count charge slammed against them by the federal government.

At the resumed proceeding, counsel to Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, argued that since terrorism charge had been struck out, among others, against the defendants there was need to review the ruling which gave the prosecution the right to shield witnesses.

He argued that terrorism act “seeks leave to protect witnesses but now that that charge had been struck out from among charges the defendants are been tried,” it was necessary for court to set aside the order of December 13, 2016.

“An accused, who is not standing trial on offences not mentioned in that section can be tried in the open court.”

Counsel to the third defendant, Emmanuel Esene, cited Section 36 (4) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, as saying that defendants standing trial on criminal cases should be tried in open court.

“When the order to shield witnesses was made, terrorism charge was included now you my Lordship struck out the charge against the defendants, that order should be vacated,” he said.

After listening to the arguments of both parties, the trial judge adjourned till April 25, for ruling on the application.