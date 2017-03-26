Court sentences Cynthia Osokogu’s killers to death by hanging

By Chizoba Ogbeche, with agencies An Igbosere High Court in Lagos has sentenced Okwumo Nwabufo and Olisaeloka Ezike to die by hanging for killing Cynthia Osokogu, then a postgraduate student of Nasarawa State University. Osokogu was killed in 2012 after being lured to Cosmilla Hotel in Lakeview Estate in Festac Town, Lagos.

In a judgment yesterday, Justice Olabisi Akinlade held that evidence presented before the court, testimonies of prosecution witnesses, and confessional statements Osokogu made to the police, left no doubt that Nwabufo and Ezike killed Osokogu.

Th e accused were arraigned on a six-count charge of conspiracy, murder, stealing, recklessness, negligence and possession of stolen goods, alongside Orji Osita and Ezike Nonso. During the proceedings, 10 witnesses gave evidence. Th e court initially foreclosed the right of the second accused, Ezike, to fi le his address. Th e judge made the order due to the delay by his counsel to fi le his fi nal written address. According to the judge, there were several adjournments by the court to enable the second accused fi le his address but the counsel chose to sleep on the right of his client.

However, after the excuse of ill-health and change of counsel were given as reasons for the delay, the judge allowed the address to be regularised. Th e murder trial began on February 8, 2013, with the state calling the hotel’s receptionist as its fi rst witness. Th e body of late Cynthia, 24, the only daughter of a retired brigadier-general, Frank Osokogu, was discovered in a Lagos morgue a month after she was declared missing by her family.