Court upholds Dudafa’s statements to EFCC

A Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Mohammed Idris, yesterday ruled that the statements made by the former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Dr Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), were voluntary.

In his ruling on the trial-within-trial to ascertain whether the statements made to EFCC in the course of investigation was made under duress, Justice Idris held that the extra-judicial statements of the defendant could only be admissible if they were confessional in nature.

According to Justice Idris, “The question then is, are the statements confessional? A confession before the court can best be described as a judicial confession. A confession is that which is made before the police and any other security agent while investigation is on.

“There is no evidence before the court that the statements made by the defendant were not a confessional statement. I cannot, therefore, hold that the statements were not voluntarily made.”

Justice Idris further insisted that the statements in contention were made under caution and adjourned hearing on the matter to June 21, 2017.

In his contention before the court, Dudafa had posited that he was “tormented” by the anti-graft agency apparently in a move to get him to implicate former President Jonathan.

Dudafa contended that all the statements wrote were dictated to him, with an addition that he was induced to sign in exchange for his freedom.

In adopting his written address, counsel to Dudafa, Barrister Gbenga Oyewole said: “We urge your lordship to reject the statement of the first defendant as it was not made voluntarily.