Coverage: Senate reverses ban of TV stations

By Taiye Odewale

Abuja

The Senate bowed to pressure from the public, yesterday, by reversing the ban placed on some Television stations from covering its plenaries in the Hollow Chambers.

The Upper Legislative chamber had last Thursday, issued a memo in which a number of television stations granted access into the chambers to make recording of the plenary, was reduced from 14 to just six, which led to boycott of its activities by cameramen of all television stations.

After a meeting with the leadership of the Senate Press Corps yesterday, Senate spokesman, Aliyu Sabi-Abdullahi, flanked by the Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, Director of Publicity in the Senate, Diba Adamu and the Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, Cosmas Ekpunobi, announced the reversal of the policy at a press conference.

He also apologised to the Nigerian press for the action which he said was not intended to intimidate the media.

“We are here to brief you on the outcome of the very cordial and warm discussions we had with respect to the issue that was raised on Friday to the effect that some cameramen were barred from entering the Senate chamber to do their job.

“First, let me say that all parties here with me, the Clerk of the Senate, the Director of Information and Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, have been in touch since last week Friday on this matter and we agreed that we were going to have a meeting today. We have had the meeting.

“We have also resolved the issue within chamber of where they can operate.

“The Clerk has relocated them to the right side and all the necessary things needed for them to do their jobs will be done by the Clerk.

On his part, the Senate Press Corps Chairman Cosmas Ekpunobi promised that all issues raised in the course of the restoration will be properly taken care of, and defaulters punished accordingly.