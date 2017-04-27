CP tasks parents, religious leaders on youth guidance

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Worried by the involvement of youths in cult activities, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, CP Musa Kimo, has enjoined parents, guardians and religious leaders to rise up to the occasion by providing “sound moral and spiritual guidance for the youth, whose future is being threaten by the menace of cultism.”

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the FCT, CSP Anjuguri Manzah, said he gave the advice while receiving security brief from Bwari Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on the arrest of some suspected cultists at Kuduru village.

He said the police boss, who noted that the involvement of the youth in cult activities, were constituting a serious security threat to the society, advised them to focus more on their education and shun any act that could truncate their future dreams.

The spokesperson said the suspects were arrested by police operatives attached to Bwari Division on April 22, 17, while responding to a distress call that two rival cult groups were involved in a violent clash over a girl.

He said: “Upon the timely arrival of the police team, seven suspects were arrested. One locally made revolver pistol and one live ammunition belonging to one of the arrested suspects, Ridwan Olaitan, was recovered.”

Manzah listed the other suspects to include: Ridwan Olaitan, 22; Abdulganiyu Sodiqu, 24; Hassan Ayo, 28; Moses Dominic, 20; Abdulhameedu Ali, 21; Eze Chibuike, 23; and Franklin Chiderah Ugorji, 23; all of Kuduru village Bwari Abuja.

He said the suspects had been transferred to the Command Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.