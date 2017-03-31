Crises: El-Rufai wants security agents out of Southern Kaduna

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that his government is working to post out all the security agents in Southern Kaduna who are indigenes of the zone to reduce the crises.

He said the state government has hired 50 lawyers to build the capacity of the state’s Ministry of Justice to enable it prosecute those suspected to be behind the crises both now and in the past.

Addressing a peace meeting with religious leaders in the state, el- Rufai said the involvement of the security agents from the zone had added to the problem.‎

He reminded the clerics that the state had been experiencing crises in the past 38 years, noting that even during Makarfi era, which people said was peaceful, the state went through eight crises and that during Yakowa administration there were 16 different skirmishes.

He said: These indicate that crises have nothing to do with the faith or the ethnic group of the political leader in the state”, but that his government had been able to “identify impunity as one of the factors fueling the crisis in the state”.

El-Rufai said his government has taken note of the major causes of the crises and has started implementing ways of dealing with them by ensuring the presence of security agencies and the reorientation of the citizenry.

He expressed delight with how the religious leaders in the state have spoken about peace ‎and urged them to put into action the suggestions they have made at the forum and harped on the need for them to remain sincere while dealing with the members as he remind them that they will stand before God one day. “If you deceive the government or the governor, you cannot decisive God.”