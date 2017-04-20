C’River SUBEB saves N70m, discovers 1, 358 fake, ghost teachers

By Kingston Obung

Calabar

No fewer than 758 teachers with fake certificates and 700 others operating as ghost teachers have been discovered by the Cross River State Universal Basis Education Board, SUBEB, and in the process saving for the state about N70 million monthly.

SUBEB chairman, Barrister Steve Odey, who disclosed this during a chat with journalists in Calabar, yesterday, said his Board decided to embark on personnel audit exercise as a result of petitions which flooded his office shortly after he took over.

“Petitions had flooded my office shortly after I took over in 2015. I even got a letter from the Commissioner of Police informing me that some of my teachers were being investigated for forgery. This caused us to embark on the personnel audit exercise.

“I can confirm authoritatively that we have so far uncovered about 758 teachers with fake certificate and about 700 ghost teachers in Cross River state. We are saving the state from paying salaries to those who are not genuine staff of its workforce.

We are, by the audit exercise, saving for the State about N70million monthly and I am sure as we continue in this exercise, the State wage bill will come down drastically,” he said.

The chairman, who said SUBEB had taken over the payment of about 16,000 teachers in the state, added that paucity of funds and sabotage on the part of petition writers were the main challenges of the Board.

He said a head teacher, who was on Grade Level 13, Step 10, confessed that the certificate he used in getting employment was forged and that the Board should forgive him.

“The Board accordingly demoted him from that position to security man on Grade Level 04 with immediate effect. Another head teacher, despite repeated warning, included ghost names on voucher but nemesis caught up with him. He is billed for suspension for three months without salary.

“A teacher who is also a widow, in her confessional statement, yesterday, said she is using certificate of a relative who had died about five years ago and drawing salaries in the name of the dead lady. She said the fraudulent act was perpetrated for her by one of the auditors attached to Ogoja local government education authority. We are sitting today to take decision on that auditor.”