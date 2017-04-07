Cuban wine made using condoms

A family winery in Havana uses an unusual product to help ferment their product. Orestes Estevez and his family fill glass jugs with grapes, ginger and hibiscus, before slipping a condom over each glass jug. The unusual production process at the Cuba’s ‘El Canal’ winery has produced thousands of gallons of wine, according to the New York Post.

Orestes, 65, has been in the winemaking business since 2000, when communist Cuba began to allow private enterprise. Today the 65-yearold, his wife, son and an assistant tend to 300 jugs containing 20 litres of wine each. Tropical fruits and vegetables are added to Cuban grapes to make the wine. Orestes then caps the bottles with condoms, which slowly inflate as the fruity mix ferments and gasses as produced. When the fermentation is complete, the condom stops inflating and collapses.

This means the wine is ready for bottling. He said: ‘Putting a condom on a bottle is just like with a man. ‘It stands up, the wine is ready, and then the process is completed.’ It takes between a month and 45 days to produce a jar of wine at ‘El Canal’ and around 50 bottles are sold each day. At 10 Cuban pesos (40 cents) a bottle, it’s a cheap alternative to imported wine, which often sells for at least half of the average $25 Cuban monthly wage. But Orestes is not the only Cuban finding alternative uses for the latex products.

The U.S trade embargo and issues with Cuba’s economy mean thousands of products are difficult to get hold of. Some fishermen on Havana’s seaside promenade inflate condoms to use as improvised floats. These carry bait far out to sea and increase resistance against tugging fish