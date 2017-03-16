Cult leader nabbed, remanded in prison

By Tope Musowo Lagos A wanted leader of a cult group reportedly responsible for terrorizing residents of terrorizing Shomolu and its environs, Ibrahim Oriyomi Balogun popularly called Small Jpron, was yesterday charged before an Ebutte Metta Magistrate Court in Lagos. Balogun, 35, who along his group are said to be behind crimes in the area including killing of at least two persons, was reportedly arrested late last year but escaped custody.

He was, however, rearrested by officers of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), of Lagos State Police Command, PantiYaba, and charged to court. The suspected cultist was charged before Chief Magistate Oluwayemisi Adelaja on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, possession of firearms and belonging to Eiye Confraternity, an outlawed secret society.

Though, his plea was not taken, Adelaja ordered that the accused be remanded in prison custody, pending when the Direction of Public Prosecution (DPP) would issue legal advice on the charges against him. The matter has been adjourned till April 7, 2017, for DDP’s advice.