Curious cougar walks up to resident’s door, bares teeth at window

A British Columbia resident captured video of a brazen cougar strolling straight up to her back door and looking in her window. The video, recorded Monday, shows the mountain lion walk through the woman’s back yard in Coquitlam, look in through her window, and bare its teeth before walking away. The video was recorded days after another Coquitlam resident captured video of three mountain lions on their property. The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service said the cougar’s behavior in Monday’s video isn’t necessarily a sign of aggression toward humans. “We do not see this as alarming but take it into account if there is a pattern,” Sgt. Todd Hunter told CTV News. “It is not rare to have cougars approach windows and movement inside. Cougars are very curious and rely on sight to hunt for prey.”