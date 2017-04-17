Customs boss directs Area Controllers to operate open door policy

Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali has directed all Area Controllers of the Nigeria Customs Service to operate open door policies with their stakeholders.

Ali gave the directive at a forum on the Ease of Doing Business Reform organized by the Service in Lagos last week. Th e order was as a result of complaints by some stakeholders, who accuse Customs Area Controllers of denying them access to discuss issues concerning cargo clearance.

“Th e Area Controllers have always been directed to open their doors to stakeholders any time so that they can reach you when you cannot get access to the local PRO but if you still have problem with that, we have help desk line which you can always access.

Th e numbers are all over the place,” Ali, who was represented by Assistant Controller General Tariff & Trade, Gabriel Alu, said. Meanwhile, Controller, Tin can Island Port command, Comptroller Yusuf Bashar has reiterated the need for importers and their agents to be compliant to trade regulations.

According to him, ease of doing business requires transparency and integrity on the part of importers and their agents. “Ease of doing business is all about transparency and not to pass blame. Yes, we can improve our processes but it is not for customs to be blamed or to respond to blame.

“Regulatory agencies must interact and interface with one another. Stakeholders should also interact with regulatory agencies,” he said.