Customs intercepts 700 rifles

By Ajibola Abayomi

Lagos

Nigeria Customs Service operatives in Lagos yesterday foiled an attempt to smuggle 700 units of rifles sealed in a 20 foot container into the country.

According to the Nigeria Customs Service, the content of the import was declared as furniture at Apapa, its destination.

The container which also has bullet proof doors in it is presently being held at the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja.

As at press time, it could not be ascertained if the importer obtained an End User Certificate from the Office of National Security Adviser in line with extant rules for such sensitive items.

Customs Public Relations Officer for Apapa Command, Emmanuel Ekpa, who confirmed the seizure, added that full details on the seizure were sketchy as at press time.

However, both Customs and the Department of State Service (DSS) have begun investigation on the incident.

Blueprint gathered two suspects (names withheld) were arrested in connection with the seizure.

