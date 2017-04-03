Customs to auction seized goods online

By Ajibola Abayomi

Lagos

Only tax payers with Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) issued Tax Identification Number (TIN) will be eligible to participate in a new auction sales of seized items by Nigeria Customs Service.

This is part of the guidelines contained in a new e-auction portal to be deployed for disposing of seizures that have undergone the process of court condemnation.

The new e- auction portal for the sales of seized items at Customs Commands across the Country is expected to reduce congestion in the various government warehouses and increase revenue from the sales.

Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) introduced the process as a way of enhancing transparency, reduce human contacts and ensure that only the highest bidders for any auctioned item takes it.

Aside Tax Identification Number ( TIN ) by prospective bidders, other terms and conditions includes exclusion of customs officers and their families from participating in the bidding process either directly of by proxy.

The guidelines also indicate that auctioned items cannot be replaced or funds paid refunded to bidders

Successful bidders are expected to make payments within five working days as auctioned items whose winners fail to pay within the period forfeit the auctioned item to the second highest bidder.

Successful bidders will be given a period 14 days from the date of payment to remove the item bidded for or forfeit it at expiration of the period.

Any auctioned item not removed from the warehouse within 14 days from the date of payment shall revert to its pre-bidding status which makes such item open for sale again.

Winners in the auction process are also expected to pay 25% of the auction amount to the Terminal Operator with another 25% of the auction amount to the shipping line Operator

Owners of seized items are excluded from bidding for them but may however participate in the bidding of other items while owners of overtime items with evidence of payment of duty and other charges has priority over a successful bidder of the item provided the item has not been exited out of the Customs control.

This new auction policy is coming 19 months after customs auctions were suspended following the voluntary retirement of the former Controller General of Customs, Dikko Inde Abdullahi.