CVR: It’s house-to-house mobilisation – Monarch

His Royal Highness Oketa Sunday is the Onuoha III of Nkaliki Echara Unuhu Autonomous Community, in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state. In this interview with EGWUAGHA AMARACHUKWU, the royal father says he ‘ll embark on house-to-house mobilisation in the on-going voter registration exercise, among other issues



You have accepted the responsibility to serve in this capacity. What is your mission as a traditional ruler to your people?

My people can bear me witness, before I became the Eze of the community I had intervened in numerous issues in the community. I had intervened in issues of crises and kindred matters. I have in mind to bring

development close to the people, so that the governor would know the diffrence between the past traditional rulers installed in my community and I. I will let him know that my intention for accepting this resposiblity is to help him maintain peace in the state. They can never be conflict in my regime.

Did you contest the position with anybody in your community and if you do, how are you relating with those people?

So many people indicated interest to contest, but my community said no to their aspirations. They said chief Oketa was the only man that represented them effectively when I was a chief. In my community, we have Agbaja axis and Nkaliki axis. There was a time crisis ensued between Agbaja and Nkaliki axis. The crisis lingered for over 30 years; the former Eze tried to resolve the matter, but he could not.

When I intervened as a chief, I brought them together and made peace between them. Since then, the conflict ended and the entire community said I would be their Ezeogo. When the issue of who becomes Eze came up, they tipped me. It was not a do-or-die matter. It is the wish of the people and they are all enjoying my emergence because I carry

everybody along both women, men and children. Other contested stepped down for me when they saw the overwhelming support given to me. There is no conflict over that. The Ebonyi state governor has vested interest in the ongoing voter registration.

What are your plans to ensure that your subjects come out en-masse to participate in the exercise?

I am going to let the governor know that my own community Nkaliki-Unuhu Echara Community, which is in Ebonyi Local Government Area, will be fully mobilized for the exercise. I will engage leaders of various unions and village heads to make sure that they sensitize the people to come out and perform this all important civic

responsiblity. We must go house to house and pass and order that any adult who has reached 18 years after the last registration should come out and register. Anybody found not to encourage his family member to register will never have any share in my government. I will remove my robe as Eze and go to village after village to ensure that people are brought out to come and register. We shall ensure that we do more than those in the north to have much people that will register. I am promisng the governor that we are going to mobilize adequately to ensure massive registration of voters.

As a traditional ruler in Ebonyi State, what do you think can be done to address the issue of youth restiveness and other social vices associated with teenagers?

I must tell you that the present administration of David Umahi has provided the best solution to it. He has provided many youths with jobs because it is idleness that results in such vices in our society. It is because of idleness that many of them are initiated into cultism, thuggery and touting. He has provided various empowerment opportunities, especially in the area of agriculture. Any youth that knows his onus would avail himself of such opportunity provided by the present government. People should also not wait for the government to do everything for them, notwithstanding that the governor is doing much. We cannot overstretch the government.

If you are to rate the governor of Ebonyi state, what will be your assessment?

I rate the Governor High. If I continue to mention the achievements of His Excellency, Engineer David Nweze Umahi, there are countless. I think we will not have enough time to continue to mention them one by one. He is the only governor that has been elected who has proved what Ebonyi people need. We have had the first, second and third, he is the best governor so far. He has fulfilled more than he promised during

the campaign. In areas where there are impassable roads, Umahi has opened roads there. He has provided basic facilities such as electricity, portable water and the streets lights that has improved the security of the state. Umahi has done a lot in Ebonyi State, that is why as the Ezeogo of Nkaliki-Echara community, I am pleading that he should be supported in the year 2019 to be our governor. And after his second tenure, he should go to Abuja and be the president of Nigeria. If all governors can perform like Umahi Nigeria will be

enjoyable. I rate him as the best governor so far because since I was born, I have never see a governor that has worked like him.

You said governor Umahi has done well to deserve a second tenure in office. What is your advice to Izzi politicians who are interested in contesting against the governor in 2019?

My advice is that the governor who has made up his mind to carry everybody along and make Ebonyi proud, we will appeal to him to come and contest in 2019. I do not think he is contesting with anybody.

Nobody will contest with him because he has done everything he is expected to do. Anybody who is coming out to contest is only wasting his time and effort.

Are you satisfied with the level of development in Ebonyi State since it’s creation in 1999 and which of the administrations of Egwu,Elechi and Umahi do you think touch the lives of the people most?

I am happy to say the administration of Umahi is the best among them all. I am happy with the leadership style and prowess. He is humble and carries everybody along. Look at his achievements in the state, there is none of its kind in Nigeria. Look at the flyovers constructed with standard materials or is it the roads, they are very

solid. They are numerous. Governor Umahi is the best. After his second tenure, we shall plead to all Nigerians to come out en-masse and support him to be the president of Nigeria so that he can transform the country. He is an intelligent man, I commend him.

Do you not think the political dichotomy in Izzi between kindred of Nwueru and Igbjima will destablize political arrangement in Izzi Land?

I had earlier reacted to this on the pages of newspaper. I believe that God will help us to conquer it. With the wisdom of our governor, the issue of Igbojima and Nwueru because of his fair treatment in the distribution of political patronage to every Izzi man is nothing to go by. Igbojima and Nwueru is a political coinage borne out of greed and avarice by selfish politicians. It is a divisive tendency used by people to polarize the peaceful people of Izzi, so I cannot subscribe to it or allow it to continue to exist.

The Izzi people are created predominatly farmers and in those days, the kindered come together to enable us prosper in the business of farming. But now people have politicised it but elders like us are out to put a permanent stop to it. What we know is that nobody would be allowed to use the politics of divide and rule to distract our support for Engineer Umahi. We shall continue to support him such that after serving his second tenure, we shall also support him to go for president.

Do you have the consent of your people before your coronation as the Onuoha III of Nkaliki-Echara Unuhu autonomous community?

I never know I will be given the staff of office as a traditional ruler. But since it pleases the governor to recognise me, I am thankful to him. Before Umahi became the governor of Ebonyi state, I granted a press interview where I said the only party that reaches the grassroots is the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP. And as soon as Engineer Umahi took over, everybody became proud of him and proud to be called an Ebonyian.

What message do you have for the people of Nkaliki- Unuhu‎ Echara autonomous community?

My message to my people is that we should unite and give the needed support to the government of Engineer Umahi, because he has done a lot, especially, not allowing the issue of Ezeship to cause crisis in the state. He has made things easy for the people of the state.

Anybody found not to encourage his family member to register will never have any share in my government… I ‘ll remove my robe as Eze and go to village after village…