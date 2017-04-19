Dana, Arik, Air Peace resume fl ights to Abuja Airport

By Ime Akpan Lagos

Dana Air has resumed operations to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja following the completion of the rehabilitation of its runway. Dana’s accountable manager, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo said in Lagos that the airline would operate fi ve daily fl ights from Lagos to Abuja.’

He urged the airline’s customers to take advantage of its low fares and numerous customer-centric services like the self service kiosk at the Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal 2, pocket-friendly cab services in Abuja for Dana Miles Guests, as well as the ongoing discounts for Youth Corps members.

“We also thank the minister of state for aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika for walking the talk, the aviation agencies for raising the bar and ensuring that issues were resolved ontime and our amazing guests for their support and understanding. Kaduna people are peace-loving and we also appreciate them for their hospitality,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kaduna Integrity Group has applauded the airline for its service delivery and contribution to the economy as the airline recommences fl ights the airport. Th e group’s chairman, Mr. Abdullai Umar Ladan said the airline had contributed to tourism during the renovation of the Abuja and Kaduna airports. Similarly, Arik Air announced the resumption of scheduled fl ights to the airport.

Th e airline said in a statement that it would operate daily fl ights between Abuja and Lagos as well as connect some other destinations including Ilorin, Ibadan, Gombe, Yola, Sokoto, Port Harcourt and Accra (Ghana) to the airport. “We are pleased that the Federal Government has fulfi lled its promise to reopen Abuja Airport on schedule. Th is is highly commendable and airline operators can now operate safely to Abuja without any concerns about the state of the runway.

“We assure our Abuja bound passengers of the same high safety standard they have known the airline for over the years. Our pledge is to continue to improve on our on-time performance and team friendliness,” said the airline’s chief executive offi cer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu. Air Peace also announced resumption of fl ights to the airport.

Spokesman for Air Peace, Mr. Chris Iwarah commended air travellers for keeping faith with the airline as well as the federal government for ensuring speedy completion of the repair work on the Abuja Airport runway