Dangote lauded for sponsoring food carnival

By David Agba

Abuja

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade last weekend joined participants at the maiden African Food festival Calabar to commend Dangote Industries Ltd for sponsoring the event. The Governor represented by his wife, Dr. Linda Ayade who declared the food festival open lauded the exemplary attitude of Dangote Group in sponsoring events especially the now rested Children’s Carnival.

With the African Food festival replacing the Children’s Carnival, she said that Dangote Group stepped in as the pioneer sponsor of the event proving that the Group is truly committed in partnering all stakeholders for a better Nigeria.

Dr. Ayade said that the food festival is to bring together different cuisines in Africa as the continent is very rich in tasty cuisines. She added that through the partnership of the sponsors, cuisines from different nations have been gathered in Calabar and urged all present to savour the taste of the cuisines available.

In her welcome, the convener of African Food festival, Calabar, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, said the food festival aims to unite all tribes in continental Africa through their respective cuisines. She said that the maiden food festival is to showcase African dishes and culinary skills adding Cross River State is very rich in dishes.

Giving an insight on how the food festival evolved, she said “In Calabar we have our cuisine, you go to Ibo they have their cuisine, you go to Yoruba they have their cuisine, in Hausa, they have their cuisine” the idea of having all of these under one roof was sold to Governor Ben Ayade whom is open to ideas and He bought it and fused it to the Calabar festival Calendar.

Ita-Giwa commended Dangote Group for its partnership which enabled the food festival to become a reality.

Participants in the food festival included the Republic of Benin and Ghana, Hausa, Ibo, Yoruba, Market Women, Cross River State and she promised the event will get better as the years go.

