Dankwambo’s SWIFT winner son bags Master’s degree

By Ayoni Agbababiaka

Abuja

In continuation of his resilience and determination to excel in the competitive field of Information System Management and Innovation, Mohammed Dankwambo, son of Gombe state Governor, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, who was also part of the winners of the SWIFT competition, bagged a Master’s Degree in Information System Management and Innovation from the Warwick University, Coventry.

It would be recalled that Mohammed, alongside his teammates, Yunjing Li, Sneha Sunkara, Fiza Hussain, Yat Hung and Qotrun Nada Hareon had recently won academic price of £15,000 in the inaugural SWIFT Institute Challenge, a prestigious competition requiring students to submit solutions to financial service industry tasks and challenges organised by the Society For Worldwide Inter Bank Financial Telecommunications (Swift) Forum London.

The gesture has been internationally hailed as an ‘erudite and articulate display of intellectual acumen, lucidity and sagacity coupled with a resolute and purposeful application of sound financial, managerial and technical principles uniquely tailored to the resolution of obstacles and challenges of the global financial climate in accordance with internationally acclaimed best practices.

He was the developer of the Game ‘Teddy Impact’ that could be found in both the Google Play and App Store.

Therefore, with Masters in the same field, the sky could be the only limit to the young and innovative Mohammed Dankwambo.

