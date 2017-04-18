Danladi: Why constituents passed no confidence vote

A ‘Thank You’ tour by Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, across Taraba state, turned out to be a platform for the electorate to score their representatives on performance. STEPHEN OSU, reports that the people of Karim Lamido Local Government, weighed their political gains and misfortunes, during the visit with a no confidence vote on a senator

After the difficulties getting across the River Benue, due to the deplorable condition of the roads, Governor Dickson Ishaku, settled down to listen to the complaints of the electorate. First to speak was the spokesman for Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state , adjudged most backward local government area out of the 16, Alhaji Yakubu Ankamata, and top on his speech was the alleged non-performance of the senator representing the constituency. He told the gathering that Senator Sani Danladi was misrepresenting them and should be changed.

According to Ankamata who spoke on behalf of the people of Karim Lamido, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), returned all their elected representatives in their area in the last elections, but wander why the senator will be absent during the governor’s visit to the local government.

When Alhaji Ankamata raised this issue, all the people from Karim Lamido rose to their feet and gave him a standing ovation, senator Sani Danladi was conspicuously absent when governor Ishaku visited his local government.

The spokesman of Karim Lamido told Blueprint that the election of the former acting governor of Taraba state was a wasted mandate as the Senator’s impact both at the senate and at home was not felt.

He explained further that, two years after Senator Sani has been in the senate, he has not been able to influence any project in the national budget in his senatorial district, not even to influence any allocation in addition to the ones initiated by past senators.

He requested the ruling PDP in the state to quickly source an alternative for Sanis in the forth coming elections in 2019, for effective representation.

When contacted on the phone , Senator Sani Abubakar told Blueprint that Alhaji Yakubu was a member of the All progressives Congress and was only brought to “ come and course confusion in the PDP’s family in Karim Lamido”, he advise the governor to be wise as such people can go to any extent in destroying the party.

Reacting to claims by the spokesperson of his local government that his absence at the visit meant he was no longer in PDP , Senator Danladi said “he is a Senator representing his people and do not need to follow the governor for his people to see him”, adding that he has organized such forums and interacted with his people , he also claims to have their problems in his palms and does not need to climb on the governor’s back to meet the people’s needs.

“ Can you tell me how many politicians the governor left behind when he left Karim who remained to discuss with the people as their elected representatives” Danladi asked

The senator further accused member representing the federal constituency at the lower chambers of the National Assembly, Hon Danladi Baido of bringing Alhaji Ankamata to what he called “achieve a political goal” but said the House of Representatives member got it wrong as he spoke with the governor on the visit.

All attempts to reach Hon. Danladi Baido, member representing Karim Lau ArdoKola Federal Constituency, proved abortive as his handsets were switched off when our reporter called.

“When Ishaku took his Thank You visit to Karim Lamido, Local Government, all was on ground apart from the Senator , ranging from state assembly members, state executive council members from Karim and the member House of Representatives, representing Karim Lamido, Lau Ardo Kola Federal Constituency, Hon. Danladi Baido”, a government official said.

The were speculations that a political war between Senator Sani Danladi and Hon Danladi Baido before 2019 has started, because, the political arrangement that brought the dual on board as national assembly members was not properly calculated, as both lawmakers are from the Wurukum ethnic group and are also from Karim Lamido Local Government. And to worsen the whole matter, all the lawmakers are members of PDP, so one must be sacrificed in the next election for a balanced equation politically.

But before now, the duo were good political partners, Baido almost became the flag bearer of the ruling PDP in the governorship contest of 2007 un till when former President Olusegun Obasanjo insisted he must be changed. It was also speculated that it was he who brought Senator Sani Danladi to deputize for Suntai who replaced him and by this, Sani became an acting governor in the state. But all is now history, as all is not well with the duo politically

