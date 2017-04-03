Data importance to quality education stressed

By Martin Paul

Abuja

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, has underscored the importance reliable and valid data as key to qualitative and functional education delivery in the country.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the National Conference on Education Management Information System (EMIS) held in Owerri, Imo state at the weekend.

Anwukah described the theme of the conference, “Making Every Child Count,” as “apt and succinct,” giving the importance of data for effective planning purposes.

“We are gathered here specifically for this fist national conference on EMIS that sets the stage for working out modalities, strategies and procedures for making every child count in our Education sector as well as strengthening data collection,” he said.

The minister disclosed that the 2015/2016 Annual School Census (ASC), which was flagged-off in February 2016 had been concluded nationwide, while the 2016/2017 edition would soon kick-off.

Speaking while declaring open the conference, the Imo state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, thanked the Federal Ministry of Education for choosing Owerri for the event, saying that education remained top priority of his administration’s programmes.

He called on the participants to come up with effective way of reliable data collection, as well as deployment of ICT at all levels of the system.

The Director, Policy, Planning, Research and Development in the ministry, Mrs. Magdalene Anene-Maidoh, said the inability of most states to sustain the ASC exercise had been the cause of set back to EMIS.

Represented by the Deputy Director, EMIS, Mr. Matthew Nganjiozor, she said “as a matter of fact, only states supported by International Development Partners have been up to date in data generation.”