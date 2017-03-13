David Davis urges MPs ‘not to tie PM’s hands’ over Brexit bill

David Davis has urged MPs to back the Brexit bill and insisted the UK would be prepared, if it has to leave the EU with no deal in place. Th e Brexit secretary urged MPs not to “tie the prime minister’s hands” over MPs getting a fi nal vote on the deal and on EU citizens’ rights in the UK.

He said while they were preparing for a “no deal” Brexit he thought it was unlikely negotiations would break down. Th e bill returns to MPs on Monday after two defeats in the Lords. Peers want to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK and to ensure Parliament has a vote on any deal in two years’ time. Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer said they would fi ght to keep the amendments in the Bill, urging the government: “Don’t just have this obsession with getting Article 50 triggered this week”. If MPs do pass it, Th eresa May could trigger the formal process of Brexit as early as Tuesday. Th e prime minister has said she will take the UK out of the EU even if Parliament votes against the deal she is off ered. Mr Davis, who will lead negotiations for the UK, addressed the issues of citizens’ rights and a Parliamentary vote in an interview on BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show.

“It’s inconceivable to me that there wouldn’t be a vote on the outcome,” he said. He urged MPs: “Please don’t tie the prime minister’s hands in the process of doing that, for things which we expect to attain anyway.” Pressed on whether a rejection by Parliament of any deal would send the UK back to the negotiating table, he said: “It’s a two-year time [limit] on Article 50 so there’ll be a limit to which we can do that. “What we can’t have is either House of Parliament reversing the decision of the British people – they haven’t got a veto.” He said citizens’ rights in the UK and Europe would be “the fi rst thing” discussed in Brexit talks and said he believed there was a “moral responsibility” to EU citizens but the issue had to be “resolved together” with other EU countries.

He also said the government was working on “a contingency plan” in case a deal could not be reached with the EU – after a report by the Foreign Aff airs Committee said it by the government.