Day senate stood still for Adeleke

TAIYE ODEWALE reports that plenary on the floor of the upper legislative chamber literally came to a standstill when senators paid tributes to one of their own, late Senator Isiaka Adeleke



Though since his sudden demise six days ago, it has been tributes galore for the late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, the first governor of Osun state and senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, tributes took a different dimension in the Senate on Wednesday with senators taking turn to eulogise the Osun politician popularly known as Serubawon in the politics of Osun state.

First to take the floor for that purpose was the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC Yobe North), who after making a brief biographical submission on the late Senator, said the Senate and the entire Nigerians lost an icon and a bridge builder in the Adeleke’s death.

A submission further re-echoed when the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, took the floor for his tributes on the late senator whom he described as a patriot and bridge builder based on his nationalistic conducts over the years as a politician, particularly the one he displayed during the recent communal clash in Ife, Osun state between Hausa and Yoruba residents.

“There is an adage that says one tree does not make a forest. But Senator Adeleke was one tree that made a forest in his community. He built infrastructure and individuals. He created opportunities for his people. He was indeed a man of the people. Even in the Senate, his contributions will remain indelible”, he said.

After Ekweremadu, was the Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio who remarked thus: “He was someone that you would never find him frowning; one that was always impeccably dressed. In fact, in almost all his appearances in the Senate, he was able to exemplify what a senator should be. He was distinguished in speech, candor and dressing and above all, humble despite his big frame”.

The session assumed an historical dimension when the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Sola Adeyeye, who represents Osun Central Senatorial District took the floor for his own eulogies on Adeleke.

He recalled that the “handsome and young” Adeleke became governor of Osun state after they had both lived in the United States for many years.

He said, “I don’t think Osun has ever had a more populist governor in terms of his attitude to the common people and giving access to his private home. Every time you went to Ede, you would always find throngs around him. In Ede particularly, what they had was almost like a cult following.

“We have to remember that he came from privilege. His father was one of the five senators from the Old Oyo State from 1979 to 1983. As I did my research, he is the first senator in the history of Nigeria to have been the son of a senator. That fraternity belongs to only two; the second being the person presiding over us today ( Bukola Saraki).

“I was not surprised when, out of sorrow, anger and protestations, some in some places violence broke out on his death. Twice I had to turn back on my way to Osun. I wanted to go and pay my last respect to him but I was warned by security people (on the ground) not to come because the people were angry over his sudden demise”.

Next was the immediate neighbour of the late Senator in the senate, Senator Binta Garba. By virtue of officially having her seat beside that of Adeleke, her submissions were emotional.

Staring at late lawmaker’s seat, Garba said: “It is very painful that my neighbour is no more. Our closeness within the last two years by virtue of being neighbours in the Senate Chamber going by seats arrangement have made us to be family friends. Fortunately, his wife happens to be my friend. Even before the incident happened, we spoke but less than 72 hours after, I heard of his demise”.

For Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, (Abia South), the late Adeleke exemplified what Nigerians need to key into when it comes to religious tolerance going by the closeness and love he had with his brothers and families despite belonging to different religious faith.

He disclosed that the late Adeleke was in the forefront of execution of a Church project in the home town of his mother in Abia, state few years back.

Though the gale of tributes on Adeleke were also made by other Senators like Bala Ibn Na’Allah, Shehu Sani, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, Gbenga Ashafa etc , the Senate President, Bukola Saraki crowned it all in his closing remarks at the session by describing him as “a great man whose death was a big loss not only to the Senate, his constituents at home in Osun West, but to the generality of Nigerians”.

He said, “I had the opportunity to be in Ede on Monday and you could see the grief, which showed and epitomised the kind of lost and it was because of what he had done for his people. Definitely, we are all going to miss him.

“When he became Chairman of the Capital Market (Committee), one of the first assignments he did was the reform of the capital market and there are a number of bills that have come out of that. In honour of him, we will fast track and pass those bills, which I know will transform the capital market.

“Personally, we had a long history, not only with time but with my late father and his father when he was contesting for governorship in the 1990s. I was even part of his campaign then. I am very close to the family. He was a very great man.

“We also can learn from it because, truly, he was somebody who was always ready to receive his people. We used to joke in those days that anytime he went home with his cheque books and it was only when the cheque had been exhausted that he would leave home. That is why when we were there on Monday, people were crying of what life would be without him”.

Expectedly, after the session, a one minute silence was observed by the Senators in his honour and six –man condolence committee to be led by Senator Shaaba Lafiagi , was set up to pay condolence visits to the family of the late senate and government of Osun state this weekend.