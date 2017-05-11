Declare Edo, Ondo gov elections invalid, Party tells court

Wants INEC to conduct fresh polls

Young Democratic Party (YDP) has approached the Abuja division of the Federal High Court seeking an order declaring the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states as null and void.

The case is expected to come up on May 15, 2017, but party is also asking the court to direct the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh governorship elections in the two states and allow it to use its new logo, which is an electric bulb in the fresh polls.

In an originating summons filed before the court, the party urged the court to declare that the gubernatorial elections conducted in Edo and Ondo states on September 28, 2016 and November 26, 2016, respectively, without its new logo was null and void.

Besides, the party in the suit filed by Gordy Uche, is further urging the court for an order restraining INEC from allotting its adopted logo or symbol being an ‘electric bulb’ to any other party or association.

The new logo of the party was adopted at its National convention held in November 14, 2014, where INEC was dully notified on October 20, 2014.

“Young Democratic Party was deemed registered by the provisions of the Electoral Act, on May 2, 2014 by the judgement of the Federal High Court which was affirmed by the Court of Appeal.”

The plaintiff further prayed the court for a declaration that considering the provisions of Section 82 sub-section 2 (a) and (b) of the Electoral Act, the defendant “cannot by virtue of its letter to the plaintiff dated the 15thof July 2016 deny the Plaintiff the continued use of its new logo.

In a supporting affidavit deposed to by the Acting National Chairman of the party, Amb. Raphael Sebibo Horsfall, the plaintiff averred that the Plaintiff/Applicant wished to amend its originating processes to reflect the new issues.

He said in the same June the plaintiff wrote a letter of complaint to the defendant titled, “LETTER OF COMPLAINT ON THE WRONGFUL CHANGE OF OUR PARTY LOGO.”

That after consistent pressure from the plaintiff including visits by some of the plaintiff’s National Officers to the defendant’s office, the defendant replied and wrote a letter to the plaintiff alleging strangely that the logo as adopted by the plaintiff although previously accepted by the defendant, offends section 82 (2) A and B of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

That I know that section 82 sub-section 2 (a) and (b) deals with an already registered political party and not a party under processing for registration.

That Young Democratic Party, the plaintiff is a fully registered political party in Nigeria.

He stressed that the Plaintiff was duly invited by the Defendant to participate in the Edo and Ondo states gubernatorial elections, respectively.