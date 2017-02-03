DELAYED CONFIRMATION of CJN:Leave Buhari alone – Onnoghen

Share This





















Stop playing ethnic card, Presidency cautioned

By Vivian Okejeme and

Binta Shama, Abuja

With less than one week to the end of his tenure in acting capacity as Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen has called for caution, urging Nigerians not to pressure President Muhammadu Buhari into appointing him the substantive CJN.

Onnoghen made the appeal in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Awassam Bassey.

Buhari has come under intense criticism for not submitting Onnoghen’s name to Senate for confirmation as substantive CJN, almost three months since his appointment in acting capacity.

Many pressure groups, including the Nigeria Bar Association, as well as some senior lawyers, have expressed concerns over Onnoghen’s appointment in acting capacity.

The National Judicial Council had earlier recommended Onnoghen to President Buhari for confirmation as substantive CJN.

Justice Onnoghen was appointed acting CJN November 10, following the retirement of Justice Mohammed Mahmud upon the attainment of mandatory age of 70 years. His current tenure ends February 10.

Onnoghen can only be in acting capacity for 3 non renewable months after which he automatically quits the office, except the NJC re-forwards his name.

Although, no reason has so far being advanced for his present status, there are fears that some ethnic cards might be on the table to allow another nominee from a particular section of the country take over, especially when viewed against the backdrop of him being the first occupant of that office to be appointed in acting capacity.

Concerned about the situation, the acting CJN appealed to “Nigerians to allow Mr. President,

Muhammadu Buhari, a free hand to perform his constitutional duties concerning the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

“Honourable Justice Onnoghen believes the president does not need any threat or ultimatum to perform his constitutional duties and therefore dissociates himself from those individuals and groups making such demands on the president.

“However, the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Nigerian Judiciary sincerely appreciate the interest of Nigerians towards the appointment of a substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria to oversee the affairs of the Judiciary as the third arm of government, but believes

that issuing an ultimatum to Mr. President appears to be going too far and smacks of disrespect for the exalted office of the president.

“The Acting Chief Justice therefore appeals for caution on the issue of the appointment of Chief Justice of Nigeria as Mr. President goes about his constitutional duties, especially considering the fact that the given time for him to act as Chief Justice of Nigeria has not expired.

“In conclusion, the Acting Chief Justice wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and continued prayers while calling on them to back the federal government in the fight to make the country a better place for all.”

But a social critic and former Military Administrator of Kaduna state, Col. Abubakar Umar Dangiwa, has told President Buhari to confirm Onnoghen’s appointment for the sake of the nation’s unity.

Specifically, he asked the NJC not to forward any other nominee for the position and that the Senate should not consider same even when forwarded, just as he accused the administration of favouring the North in appointments.

According to him, to leave Onnoghen unconfirmed would be adding up to the “excesses” of the administration, which he said would be a further threat to the nation’s unity.

Umar’s positions were contained in a five-paragraph statement obtained by our correspondent yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “In a few days, the tenure of acting appointment of Justice Onnoghen will expire. Going by our extant Constitution, the Acting CJN will be disqualified from appointment as the substantive CJN unless the NJC resubmits his nomination to the President.

“Without providing any cogent and plausible or believable reason for its failure to forward the name of Justice Unnoghen to the Senate for confirmation, the Presidency leaves Nigerians guessing and speculating about the reasons.

“Already, many analysts view this action as a ploy to deny a Southerner his right to succession based on his seniority in keeping with the appointment protocol observed by the NJC in making the appointment.

“In the event of this occurrence, the NJC must not forward any other name nor should the Senate confirm any other nominee.

“This will serve to check the excesses of this administration and reinforce the unity of the nation which has already been pushed to the precipice by the recruitment and appointment policies of a government which tends to favour the north in violation of the Federal Character provision of the Constitution.”

