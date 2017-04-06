Delta signs MoU with PIND on poverty reduction

By Amaechi Okwara

Asaba

Delta state government yesterday signed a memorandum of Understanding with Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) in order to strengthen the economic development and poverty reduction in the state.

Executive Secretary of Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (DSMSMEDA), Mrs. Shimite Bello, while speaking during the exercise said that the partnership would go a long way in strengthening the SMART agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration.

“This event is indeed, a groundbreaking one. I call it groundbreaking event because I know the strength that this partnership has. We have had partnership in the past, but I can say that we have never had partnership like we are having now,” he said.

Mrs. Bello said the partnership would strengthen the state government’s micro-credit empowerment programme, adding that the PIND organisation “engages the beneficiaries of the programme with the market development projects as well as corporate technology enabled development projects.”

Earlier, the Executive Director, Mr. Dara Akala, said the deal would engender robust economic development in the state, which is the core values and missions of the over seven years old social enterprise established by the Chevron organisation in 2010 to promote peace and tranquility, as well as poverty reduction within the Niger Delta states.