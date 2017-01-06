Demand for efficient hierarchy in NSCIA structure

Share This





















Okikiola Qasim

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) is no doubt the apex body for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, with the objectives to cater for; preserve, protect, promote and advance the interests of Islam and the Muslims throughout Nigeria. Therefore, Promoting Islamic solidarity through fostering brotherhood and cooperation among Muslims in Nigeria and other parts of the World remains the brain behind its establishment.

Several years back, some Muslims in Nigeria lost hope in the leadership of NSCIA due to the fact that its performance only manifest during the festive periods.

This was not accepted by the Nigerian Muslims because of the enormous challenges faced by Muslims without any hope of leadership attention called for alarm.

With due respect to the qualitative leadership practically demonstrated by Late Alhaji Abdulateef Adegbite’s cabinet, a prominent scholar who was known from his youthful age to have dedicated everything to Islam and some of his land mark achievement are the legacies that others are building upon.

Some of the challenges faced by his tenure then were due to the sultanate who is (statutorily) the president General of NSCIA, but was alleged identified with mostly the northern Muslim leaders’ agenda rather than the entirety of the Nigerian Muslims.

This was the obvious deterrence to performance amidst lack of support from Islamic organizations morally and financially.

This affected the cooperation of the hierarchy of Islamic leadership in Nigeria with the fact that the non-acceptability of the NSCIA leadership structure by so many Islamic organizations, except for Federal government and her agencies and some international partner’s recognition could be responsible for the weakness of the apex body, amongst other reasons that cannot be mentioned here.

Another fact remains that people are bias in their critics of the basic functions of the apex body, and as a result, name calling and unfounded allegations were circulated in the social media creating damages in the minds of the Muslims and painting a scenario of disunity in the public eye. Meanwhile these set of people are less concerned about details of the operational system of NSCIA, to the extent that such people prefer to run down the integrity of the Apex body for their popularity gains, which is totally unacceptable.

But after the death of the Secretary General late Alh Adegbite, the President General of NSCIA H.E Alh Dr Sa’ad Abubakar called for a united and accepted functional hierarchy structures identified with the areas of complains by many Islamic organizations and structurally called for nomination for such positions in order to reflect the national representation. Though, this structure might have been in place before now but he emphasized on the effectiveness of such post with functional personnel.

The above fact is against the allegations of some people in an article which was in circulation on social media who allegedly believed that busy and incompetents leaders were in charge with those who know nothing about the leadership functions befitting the apex body of Islamic organization in Nigeria. Some of them claim that the life span in offices by the leadership of NSCIA could be responsible for lack of efficiency, although, this might not be a popular opinion but they also claim that these are reasons for duplication of leadership structures virtually in the regional part of the country.

The tenure of Prof Ishaq Oloyede as the secretary General has so far witnessed some significant improvements in the operation of the Apex body, these fact are verifiable. The revitalization of General Purpose Committee (GPC) and by extension, the formation of External General Purpose Committees (EGPC) has strengthened the bond of leadership structure that has inputs from major Islamic organizations in Nigeria.

The EGPC also stands as a window to accommodate other Muslim professionals from various fields, such as leaders of industries, intellectuals, educationist, Politicians, civil society, Para military personnel, various professional organizations, proprietors, chief executives, rich and average Muslims for their views and input to be captured in the decisions making of the apex body and proper representation of the entire Nigerian Muslims.

This again negates the rumor in circulation that the apex body only operates under the dictate of the Sultan and Secretary General, this is absurd because decision reached at the GPC and EGPC are carried out appropriately by the secretariat. Meanwhile, some of the rumor carriers claimed that NSCIA receive foreign donations and government intervention funds which they claimed was not circulated to other Islamic organization.

This is also another falsehood and efforts of misleading the public with the aims of discrediting the leadership of the apex body managers. NSCIA is neither receiving foreign donations nor being sponsored by Federal Government of Nigeria.

These are verifiable facts and it is quite unfortunate that these claims are coming from the people that ordinarily would be referred to as learned but it’s unfortunate that such unguided comments could be uttered by them on a social media platform without verification. I therefore urge them to seek knowledge and facts at the secretariat of the Apex body located at Abuja National Masjid.

Some claimed that the Secretary General post has been subjected under a governmental agency due to the fact that the secretary general is now the Jamb registrar. On this, I wouldn’t make any defense on his behalf because I am not his spokesperson but he is much available for those who have anything against him and his well deserve national status, to seek his audience for clarification on his personal decision.

But I would say that the formation of NSCIA is never to serve as another Islamic organization but a regulating body for all Islamic Organization, therefore its operations is well represented with capable and qualified personnel to manage the daily pressing matters.

Moreover, the organogram of the Apex body has a constitution backing it activities and if the appointment of the Secretary General contradicts the constitution, I believe he wouldn’t have accepted the post. Besides, the President General has his two deputies from both the north and the south respectively, while the same applies to the Secretary General and a capable director of Admin is also in place at secretariat of the NSCIA, so I don’t understand the problem wherein Muslims capitalize on falsehood as against instruction of God to be a truth seeker.

It is equally absurd for those who join hands with the enemy who stormed the media recently with false claims that the Secretary General Prof Ishaq Oloyede was accused of corrupt practices during his tenure as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, and linked that to his leadership performances at the helm of affairs of NSCIA.

Equally I may not speak on his defense because I don’t have details of his defense but permit me to quote from his reply to the allegation titled “The 49 liars” published on 31st of December, 2016 by Dr Mahfouz Adedimeji who is an interdisciplinary researcher, Fulbright scholar, peace practitioner, political analyst, language specialist, communication consultant and public intellectual, in an article signed by Prof Ishaq Oloyede himself.

“I am extremely selective in accepting gifts from even personal friends. My needs are limited and my legitimate income is sufficient to spend on my volunteer work. I have never in my life collected bribe, inflated contracts, extorted anyone nor accepted gifts beyond “Thank You greeting cards” from any contractor, dead or alive”

“…….I do not claim perfection as it is the exclusive preserve of the Almighty Allah but I dare say I stand on a higher moral pedestal than “the 49 liars” and their masters.

God will continue to keep them busy and they shall continue to lament their failure at the University of Ilorin and in life precipitated by their own inner insolvency.The barking of dogs does not affect the flight of a plane”

However, some Muslims claims the that the only efficient period that they recognize the role of NSCIA is during citing of the moon and commencement of two Eid festivals, this is also another insinuations that must be cleaned out from already polluted mind of some Nigerian Muslims, even at that, some had capitalized on it to condemn the Apex body of not living up to expectation. This is also not correct, the council has put in place a moon sighting committee that have members who are known experts on the moon sighting.

I am also conversant of the fact that every year the Sultan commission scholars’ nation-wide to the expected places that the moon shall be sighted with latest equipment to take charge. I was part of the broadcasting crew for 2015 moon sighting with our correspondents who followed all the entire process and reporting back to our station at Al-Afrikiyy Islamic Television, I was the newscaster from the station linking the reporters and it was a wonderful experience.

With that and other close studies of the operations of the Moon sighting committee, I was abraded with efforts put in place, before the pronouncement of anything by the Sultan.

It would make no honor to anyone who never appreciates the contributions of these leaders but believe that slandering their efforts could be the best form of contribution. Such ideology must be shunned. I also advise people with such malicious attitudes to seek for Allah’s forgiveness and always find a better avenue to clear their doubts rather than causing more damage within the Ummah.

Before I draw a conclusion on my submissions, I also wish to call the attention of the leaders of NSCIA to the vacuum in the leadership of Abuja National Mosque, it is over 2 years now, after the death of the late chief Imam Musa Muhammad and the masjid is left without a substantive Chief Imam, meanwhile three capable deputies namely:

Shaykh Ahmad Onilewura, Shaykh Ibrahim Makari and Dr Muhammad Kabir are there without confirmation to any of them. The delay might have created some unwarranted choice of followership in the minds of many Muslims. Therefore, embracing the shariah guidance on this matter would be a better choice for Muslims.

In conclusion, it is high time our leaders should continuously embrace good communication frequencies to pass right and timely memorandum to the followers, meanwhile, the followers should endure enough to always channel their grievances through appropriate method without necessarily having to execute and damage the images of our leaders in inappropriate circumstances, otherwise the apex body for Islamic affairs may become a sniggering affair in the society.

I rest my case.

Like this: Like Loading...