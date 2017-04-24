Deploy new platforms to rescue Chibok girls, Buhari charges NAF

Stories by Musa Umar Bologi

Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has charges Nigerian Air Force to use the MI-35M helicopters recently inducted into its platform alongside other inventories to intensify search for the chibok girl and other abductees by Boko Haram terrorists.

The president gave the charge weekend during his address at the 53rd Anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force in Makurdi, Benue state.

He said: “Recall that in my inaugural speech on 29 May 2015, I promised to put an end to Boko Haram insurgency which hitherto had posed a grave threat to Nigeria’s territorial integrity as well as development in the North East. In fulfilling this promise, I made professionalism and capacity building of the armed forces a major security policy thrust of my administration.

“Training and the acquisition of brand new platforms and other supporting equipment for our armed forces and other security agencies was intensified, while procurement process of military hardware was reviewed to remove inefficiency and corruption. This was in practical fulfilment of my promise to re-professionalise and adequately equip our military so they could effectively discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

“As we provide new platforms for you to carry out your professional roles, Nigerians expect nothing short of excellent service delivery from you. I therefore charge you to continue to protect our national interests while at the same time degrading national security threats.

“Like I said during the last Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, we would not consider the war against insurgency fully won until the remaining Chibok girls are found and delivered to their parents. Government is fully committed and determined to fulfil this objective.

“Accordingly, you should deploy the new platforms I have just inducted, alongside others in your inventory, to intensify the search for the girls and all other abductees. I urge you to operate these platforms in an efficient and effective manner so that Nigeria would derive maximum dividend and value for resources expended in their acquisition.”

He said air power is a cardinal component of Nigeria’s military instrument of national power; hence Nigerian Air Force had played crucial roles in the counter-insurgency operations in the North East where its officers and men had performed “gallantly.”

The president Nigerian Air Force had been fulfilling its constitutional mandate of preserving Nigeria’s territorial integrity basically through the employment and projection of air power, and “playing vital roles in peace-keeping operations on the African continent.”

“As a nation, we are particularly proud that in less than 2 years, we have been able to renew our armed forces for the full restoration of Nigeria’s territorial integrity that was once violated by Boko Haram insurgents,” he said.

He urged the NAF to consolidate on the gains of air power towards sustaining the peace and stability attained so far in the North east.