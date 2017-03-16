Despite Senate’s rejection: Anti-graft war continues, Magu insists

Remove him now, lawmakers tell Buhari

Ndume accuses Saraki of double standard

He failed integrity test –DSS

DSS not credible, says EFCC boss

By Bode Olagoke and

Ezrel Tabiowo, Abuja\

Despite his rejection yesterday by the Senate as substantive Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is insisting that the anti-corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, is still on course and remains unhindered.

Magu, who could not cross the Senate’s confirmation hurdle, also boasted that the war is “a battle to finish”, even as he declared that report from the Department of State Service cannot in any way stop him.

The agency’s helmsman, who has been in acting capacity for over 15 months, was earlier rejected by the Senate following a damning security report alleging some misdeeds. Yesterday’s rejection of his nomination became second in about three months, as a he suffered similar fate in December 15, 2016.

But speaking shortly after failing the confirmation screening yesterday, Magu told some Civil Society Organisations who gathered at the main entrance of the National Assembly, Abuja to receive him, that with or without his confirmation, he will sustain the anti-graft war.

He said: “My priority is to fight corruption. My non confirmation has not changed anything, I will work until the last day whether confirmation or no confirmation.

“The greatest violation against human rights is crime against the society and the humanity, but everybody has a duty and responsibility to fight corruption and I also have a responsibility. I assure you that we will fight to finish.”

On the DSS report, Magu said, “Those allegations cannot stand the test of time because these allegations cannot be proven. You know, you can’t just raise mere allegations without given the person opportunity to answer you.

“There is issue of fundamental human rights; right of fair h earing is there. Up till this time, DSS has not called me and I am even surprised that the same report is coming back and this time around it is signed by somebody, and I even doubt the genuineness of that report. But I think we need to identify those who have the interest of this country at heart.

“What we are doing is to recover what has got lost before and protect the future of our children. So, if we don’t work today against corruption, the future of our children is not guaranteed. We must all wake up, wherever you find yourself, fight corruption and anytime you discover that I am corrupt please expose me,” Magu said.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Co-convener, Citizen Action To Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN), Comrade Ibrahim Garba Wala, said Nigerians and President Buhari believe in Magu’s nomination as the anti-graft agency’s helmsman, saying the Senate has no choice but to confirm same.

Senate stops Magu

Earlier, the Senate, for the umpteenth time, has rejected Magu’s nomination as substantive chair of EFCC.

Magu, who was accompanied into the chamber by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Senate) on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, at 11:50am, was grilled for one hour 40 minutes by lawmakers before he was asked to take a bow and leave.

Immediately after his departure, the Senate, in the committee of the whole, rejected his nomination by President Buhari, sequel to its decision to admit and go by the DSS report.

The agency, in its report to the upper chamber yesterday, said Magu failed the integrity test, adding that his confirmation by the Senate would constitute a liability on the EFCC to effectively tackle corruption in the country.

Before putting Magu’s nomination to voice-vote, Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor, confirmed to senators that the upper chamber received only one letter from the DSS, as against two letters earlier reported in the media.

Consequently, majority of the lawmakers voted against Magu’s confirmation against the backdrop of the security report which, according to the upper chamber, was too weighty to be ignored.

Also, Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his remarks, after Magu’s rejection, asked the President to immediately show Magu the way out by naming an Acting Chairman for the agency in the interim.

He added that the legislature’s action was a clear call to the President to forward the name of another nomination to the National Assembly for confirmation.

Saraki said, “What we have taken by this decision goes to show that the President has to re-nominate another candidate, and in the interim, somebody else would have to carry out that exercise.”

Ndume carpets Saraki

But the recently ousted Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, who protested Magu’s rejection, accused Saraki of double standard, citing his ruling on Tuesday, which followed receipt of a letter not signed by the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service.

According to Senator Ndume, none of the two letters written by the DSS to the Clerk of the Senate and Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), was addressed to the Senate President, or signed by the Director-General of the Agency.

Advancing his argument, a resilient Ndume said: “Mr. President, the decision has been taken and I have no business with that. But my right as a senator to reflect and to state that ab initio, the issue of letter from DSS has been read. I have two letters here, and none of them was addressed to you.

One is addressed to the clerk, and one is addressed to the National Assembly SSA.

“Yesterday, we got a letter from the Customs, signed by an assistant director to the clerk. We said that was not the right thing to do. This letter, if worth it, should have been written and signed by the DG of DSS. By the wishes of God and nature of democracy, majority will have its way and minority its say.”

Magu slams DSS

During the screening session, the EFCC boss accused the DSS of lacking credibility as an institution.

Faulting the rationale behind the existence of two separate letters from the security agency over his nomination, Magu told lawmakers “there are two reports, and that tells you about the credibility of the institution.”

He added that despite findings by the DSS, no attempt was made by the agency to extend an invitation to him to clarify any or all the issues raised.

“There’s right of fair hearing, and I have that right. Until now, I have not been invited by DSS to come and respond to any issues raised,” Magu lamented.

‘Disregard’ of court orders

The embattled nominee, who was severely grilled over the Commission’s continued detention of former National Security Adviser under President Goodluck Jonathan, Sambo Dasuki, former Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bala, and former Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Bello Mohammed Haliru despite court orders granting them bail, however, explained himself out.

Senator Attah Idoko (PDP, Kogi East), for instance, sought explanations as to why the EFCC under Magu would disregard court orders by refusing to release the former NSA and others still in detention.

Another lawmaker, Senator Isah Hamma Misau (APC, Bauchi), also demanded to know why the commission was yet to make further arrests involving public officials at the Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

According to him, the exoneration of some public officials from ongoing investigations involving the former NSA and former Petroleum Minster, Alison Diezani, who both served under Jonathan, was reflective of a skewed anti-corruption fight by the agency.

Misau said: “I want to make reference to Dasuki’s detention over $2.1 billion. We heard he received money from the Central Bank without due process. How come nobody has been detained from CBN who was the approving authority?

“Also, it was reported that so much was recovered from Diezani, how come nobody from the NNPC has been detained by EFCC in connection with this?”

Magu responds

Responding, Magu explained that in view of the ongoing investigations into the $2.1 billion arms deal involving the former NSA, invitations had been extended to suspects within the apex bank and that such information won’t be disclosed publicly.

On alleged human rights abuses by the commission, Magu said: “The EFCC does not arrest, we conduct preliminary investigations before inviting a suspect. This helps us do away with abuse of human rights as we apply to the court for a remand warrant to detain a suspect beyond the period of 48 hours.

“During investigations, the commission may stumble across information that may require that they reappear. If you allow them go too early, it may jeopardise investigations. So, we don’t just invite and detain a suspect without preliminary investigations. I was once detained while investigations were going on, so that’s how it works.”

As to what the likely action of the Senate would be if President Buhari resends Magu’s name, Senate Spokesman, Senator Abdullahi Sabi Aliyu rhetorically asked: “Are we saying the DSS is incompetent? Are we saying the DSS should be rubbished? Doing anything to rubbish the DSS would amount to rubbishing Nigerians. Doing so would also amount to rubbishing the institution. But I think the President knows better.”