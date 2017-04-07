Detained UNILAG students freed

Th e 14 students detained last week for protesting against the authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), have been released. Th e students, who were remanded at the Kirikiri prison on the order of a court, arrived the mobile court in Oshodi yesterday in a police convoy, chanting solidarity songs.

Th e 14 students were taken into custody at Kikiri Prison on Saturday, on the orders of the Special Off ences Mobile Court, Oshodi, where they were arraigned by the police for “riotous invasion” of Lagos-based Television Continental, TVC. Th e management of the station has since denied the allegations, saying the students were peaceful in their conduct.

Th ey had earlier been arrested on the university campus while protesting the suspension of a visually-impaired student and demanding the reinstatement of all suspended student activists. Th e UNILAG authorities had earlier denounced the students. saying some of them had been rusticated from the school, while others were not students of the institution.

Several groups including the National Association of Nigerian Students and Education Rights Campaign had condemned the detention of the students. Th e counsel to the students, Inibihehe Effi ong, said the release was subject to Section 211 of the Nigerian constitution.

“Th e trumped up charges have been struck out and we salute the Lagos state government for this,” he said. Aina Tomi, one of the 14 students, disclosed that they would institute a legal suit against the Lagos state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni.