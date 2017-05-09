DFID, USAID train electoral officers for Jigawa LG poll

By, Muhammad Aliyu

Dutse

The International Foundation for Electoral System of the United Nations with the support of the department for International Development of UK[ DFID ] and United States for International Development, [USAID], began a five- day training programme for the Jigawa state electoral officers ahead of the July1st, 2017, local government elections.

Our Correspondent reports that the purpose of the training was to educate the officers on the methods and concepts of conducting reliable, effective and acceptable local government election which is free from rigging and post-election crisis.

One of the officials of IFES who preferred anonymity said the training with theme: “IFES workshop on Election Professionals Development Training,” was aimed at educating the JISIEC officials on the modern techniques and process of conducting elections, adding that it was free of-charge with support of UKAID and other development partners.

He charged the participants to make sure that they listen to the resource persons carefully so that they put in practice what they had learnt during the incoming councils polls in the state.

In his good will massage, the executive chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission [JISIEC], Alhaji Muhammad Sani Ahmed, said in the next few months, the Commission will be hosting the local government councils elections .’This is an onerous task, which we dutifully owed to the citizens of Jigawa state a great responsibility,’’ he pointed out.

He said that moved by the desire to render efficient and credible electoral service, his commission is partnering with the IFES, non government organizations with global reputation management, administration and training to organize a five- day bridge training for their electoral officers, management staff and commissioners of the Commission.

Alhaji Sani told the participants that training literature and contents were designed to enhance their ability as election administrators to perform well as they were carefully selected to satisfy the technical and academic requirements needed for the discharge of their noble duties .