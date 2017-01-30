DHQ alerts public on new tactics of female suicide bombers

Share This





















Defence Headquarters has said that female suicide bombers now disguise as nursing mothers in order to beat security personnel and cause havoc on the public.

Director Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Rabe Abubakar disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said: “Attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has been drawn to a new tactic being adopted by female suicide bombers in the North East.

“Female suicide bombers are now evading detection from security operatives by carrying babies on their back, that ordinarily pass them for innocent nursing mothers. The two recent suicide bomb attacks in Madagali, Adamawa State are instructive in this regard.

“The DHQ wishes to seize this opportunity to appeal to members of the public to be patient and cooperate with the military and other security agencies while carrying out thorough security search and checks as the essence is to nip in the bud the murderous intention of the Boko Haram suicide bombers.

“The DHQ wishes to state further that the usual traffic “go-slow” at military and security check points as a result of rigorous security checks are not meant to cause public discomfort or a deliberate action to induce traffic disruptions on our roads, but an effort put in place towards protecting the lives and properties of our innocent citizens.”

He urged members of the public to always volunteer useful information to the military and other security agencies that would assist in exposing Boko Haram terrorists and their evil machinations in the society.

