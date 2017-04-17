Diamond Bank CEO urges European investors to focus on Africa

Th e Chief Executive Offi cer of Diamond Bank Plc, Uzoma Dozie, has enjoined European entrepreneurs and investors to increase their investment in Africa, saying that the fundamentals for sustainable growth and development in the continent has remained positive.

Addressing investors, captains of industry, opinion and policy makers in the UK, during the presentation of the ‘Companies to Inspire Africa 2017 Report’ by the London Stock Exchange Group, Uzoma said that return on investment in Africa is strong, adding that many companies in the continent are as profi table as their peers in other parts of the world.

According to him, the continent was dotted with huge number of startups and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, SMEs, which are structured to catalyse the continent’s economic and industrial growth. He said that the continent’s 1.2 billion people with more than half of the population below 25 years, is a huge demographic advantage to investors as it presents one of the biggest markets and workforce in the world.

Speaking further he said “For us at Diamond Bank, we are passionate about Africa and the opportunities. For investors looking for returns either in the short term or long term, Africa remains an investment destination of choice.

Despite the recent challenges in some African economies, the forecast is that Africa will still grow more rapidly. Th e outlook is positive and this is the time to explore the opportunities that exist in Africa.”

He stated that although, the risk elements may be high investing in Africa but the returns neutralizes the challenges. “Yes, there are risks associated with investing in Africa but then business is all about taking risks and striking the right balance between risk and returns.

Yes, there are challenges with investing in Africa; infrastructure is still relatively poor to support businesses, power supply is epileptic, there is political instability and security challenges, but with over 50 countries, over 1.2 billion people with more than half of this huge population under 25 years, the opportunities are enormous and more than compensate for the investment risk”, he noted.

According to him, who was represented by Femi Jaiyeola, the Chief Compliance Offi cer of the bank, the challenges in the continent should serve as an investment stimulant especially as forecasts on returns and growth by analysts show that investors have nothing to lose in the long and short term.

He added that Diamond Bank has remained resolute and focused on its innovative and digital-led retail strategy, saying that this has helped in deepening fi nancial inclusion in the most populous African country.