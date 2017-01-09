Diezani to forfeit $153m to FG, court orders

Share This





















Justice Muslim Hassan of a Federal High Court, Lagos Division, has ordered the alleged siphoned $153,310,000, by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC and stashed in three banks in the country, namely Sterling Bank Plc, First Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc, temporary forfeited to the federal government.

The anti-graft investigator, Moses Awolusi, in a nine-paragraphs affidavit in support of the ex-parte application, averred that the agency discovered through its investigations, how sometime in December 2014, Diezani invited a former Managing Director of a bank to her office where they allegedly hatched the plan of how $153,310,000 would be moved from NNPC to be saved for Diezani.

Moses declared that Diezani allegedly instructed the bank MD to ensure that the money was “neither credited into any known account nor captured in any transaction platforms” of the bank.

He further maintained that the said bank MD accepted and implemented the instruction leading to the movement of $153,310,000 from NNPC to the bank.

He added that the said two former Group Executive Directors of Finance and Account of NNPC, B.O.N. Otti and Stanley Lawson, allegedly helped Diezani to move the cash from NNPC, Abuja to the headquarters of the bank in Lagos.

Continuing, the anti graft investigator, insisted that in an alleged desperate bid to conceal the source of the money, the MD, instructed the Country Head of the bank to take $113,310,000 cash out of the money to the Executive Director, Commercial and Institutional Bank, Sterling Bank Plc, Lanre Adesanya, to keep.

He claimed that the remaining $40m was taken in cash to the Executive Director, Public Sector Accountant, First Bank, Dauda Lawal, to also keep.

The investigator said out of the $113,310,000 handed over to Adesanya, a sum of $108,310,000 was invested in an off balance sheet investment using Sterling Asset Management Trustees Limited.

He alleged that the said $108,310,000 was subsequently changed to N23, 446, 300,000 and saved in Sterling Bank. Awolusi averred that the EFCC had recovered the N23.4bn in draft and had registered it as an exhibit marked, EFCC 01.

Moreover, he said the EFCC had also recovered another $5m out of the money kept with the MD of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe adding that the $5m was recovered in draft and had been registered as an exhibit marked, EFCC 02.

According to him, First Bank’s ED, Lawal, had converted the $40m kept with him to N9, 080, 000, 000.

Awolusi, added that the EFCC had recovered that also in draft and registered it as Exhibit EFCC 03.

Counsel to EFCC, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, while moving the ex parte application, urged the trial judge, Justice Hassan to order the temporary forfeiture of the funds to the Federal Government and to order Sterling Bank and Lawal, who were joined as defendants in the application, as well as any other interested parties, to appear in court within two weeks to show cause why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

Oyedepo said that granting the application was in the best interest of justice citing Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006 and Section 44(2)(‘) of the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Hassan however, granted the order filed by the anti-graft agency and adjourned till January 24, 2016 for the respondents to appear in court to explain why the funds should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

