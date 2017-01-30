Dikko dynasty: Century and a decade after

Share This





















By Dikko Abdu Indoli

It is exactly a century and a decade now, precisely on 25th January, 1907 that Sarki Muhammadu Dikko was officially installed as the 47th Emir of Katsina but the first from the Sullabawa clan. He belongs to the Sullabawa clan of the Fulani who were very active in Hausa land as early as eighteenth century History has recorded that the British Colonialists, after the subdued Sokoto, Kano and the surrounding emirates, the fate of Katsina under Sarki Abubakar was then, a foregone conclusion.

Therefore, when Lord Lugard and his entourage arrived Katsina, he was received at Kofar Yandaka Gate by Sarki Abubakar, Durbi Muhammadu Dikko, Galadiman Katsina and other top officials of the Emirate.

As fate would have it, Sarki Abubakar appointed Durbi Dikko as his liaison officer between him and British colonialists to look after their needs knowing that he was wealthy and very generous. This very appointment became a springboard that will aid him to the very seat that Sarki Abubakar was occupying. When Sarki Abubakar was dethroned by the British in December 1904, his uncle, Mallam Yero was appointed to succeed him. Yero too, was deposed after reigning for just two years.

Muhammadu Dikko, who was then the Durbin Katsina and whose prosperity contributed to his influence on the other district heads and general populace, and who by his character carried weight. And a man of relatively enlightened ideas, was temporarily appointed as the Emir in November1906, and was officially installed on 25th January 1907, and this was the beginning of sullubawa Ruling House.

Sarki Dikko had amply justified his choice and had succeeded in achieving the goals he had set himself to achieve which was welfare, progress and modernization for his people. It is therefore, not surprising that one of the first key concerns of Sarki Dikko was the development of Education. Through his closed collaboration with British Officials, the first Premier College of Northern Nigeria, and the famous Katsina Collage, was sited in Katsina in 1921. The collage trained the first crop of Northern Civil Servants and Political leaders. He also encouraged the establishment of other Institutions, such as the first Girls collage in the North, Arts and Craft schools, and Elementary Training Center for the training of Teachers.

Another area of activity, which was very dear to Sarki Dikko, was Agriculture. Because of his desire to provide food to his people as well as improve production through adoption of modern techniques and methods. In one of his visits to United Kingdom in 1921, he developed keen interest in Animal Husbandry and Mixed-farming he saw there. He therefore, brought along with him some new breeds of cattle to cross-breed with the local species. He also encouraged mixed-farming through introduction of several crops and plants such as wheat and mangoes between 1921 and 1940.

Sarki Dikko also was a bridge-builder, besides visiting his fellow emirs and chiefs in their emirates and chiefdoms in both northern and southern Nigeria. He also received them in his emirates, he encouraged inter-marriages between his family and the families of other Emirs and chiefs.

He was pragmatic and understood the changing power equation in the world, most especially with regards to modernization. As an icon and a great leader of the late 19thcentury and the first half of the 20thcentaury, his descendants imbibed his traits. Among them where the two successive emirs that reigned after him, they too embraced new ideas and administrative technique which in no small measure facilitate towards socio-economic development of the emirate.

There was also the first Military Governor of Northern Nigeria and an elder statesman who gained eminence recognition for his selfless service to the people and his effort to keep Nigeria one, during the civil war. And in recognition to that, an Institution of Higher Learning was named after him. Also among his descendents was an Inspector-general of Nigerian Police, there was also a Civilian Governor, then a Comptroller-general of Custom and last but not the least a Re-known Academician, Intellectual, social-critic, Historian and Author of many books and pamphlets. He too, an Institution was named after him in recognition to his selfless service to the Nation.

As one of the fathers of modern northern Nigeria, Sarki Dikko was first among the emirs of the whole northern Nigeria, to perform Hajj by road, then by sea; first to fly in an aeroplane; first to own and drive a car.

Even the late sarkin taushin, Katsina, summarized the achievements of Sarki Dikko in one his numerous songs about him, he said “Zakaran Gwajin Dafi Dan Isah, Duk Wani Aikin Cigaba Kai ne Farko Sai Dai Akwatanta Da Kai”

Unfortunately some people are crying- wolf, simply because some monuments or institutions were either named after him or his descendants, Ignorant of the fact that this gesture is just history repeating itself, even before his death and over seventy years after, hardy will the name of Katsina be mentioned anyway in Nigeria and beyond without the popular slogan of – Katsinan Dikko or Ta Dikko Dakin Kara!

Indole wrote from Zaria. 08052226982, email; dikkoa@yahoo.com

