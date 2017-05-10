DISCOs frustrating FG’s power plans

The federal government’s quests to generate more electricity, make same available and provide service to Nigerians are being frustrated by the electricity distribution companies in the country. A l s o , t h e g o v e r n m e n t has accused the 11 power d i s t r i b u t i o n f i r m s o f constituting themselves into trade union- the Association of Nigerian of Electricity Distributors (ANED), that constant attacks the federal government.

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who chided the power firms in Jos, the Plateau State capital at the 19th monthly meeting of his ministry with power sector stakeholders, a c c u s e d t h e D I S C O s o f abandoning what ought to have been their main concern- supply of electricity to the masses- to focus on trade unionism. He vowed to continue to distance the ministry from ANED because the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) acting for the National Council on Privatization (NCP) did not enter into the asset sales and performance agreements contracts with a trade union.

The minister, who had never hidden his displeasure with the ANED, claimed that government’s quest provide power to Nigerians as well a s d i s s e m i n a t e n e c e s s a r y information about activities of government for the people were frustrated because epileptic power supply. Further, Fashola said even what the government is doing to to resolve the problems of electricity and provide service is being frustrated by the DISCOs because without electricity government cannot reach the people through the mass media.

T h e m i n i s t e r s a i d t h e D I S C O s t h r o u g h t h e i r association have persistently issued statements on issues they ought to have discussed with the government or which contradict the communiqué that is jointly agreed and released after each meeting. “ W h i l e t h e r i g h t o f association is a constitutional right which they are entitled to exercise, the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing also reserves the right to recognize or deal with the companies as an association.”

Fashola insisted that the g o v e r n m e n t c o n t r a c t e d with 11 investors in the distribution companies and the Commission licensed 11 distribution companies, adding that government will continue to relate with the distribution companies as such, through meeting, or individually to ensure that they discharge their duties to consumers. His position forecloses any relation with the ANED which has persistently called on the government to open discussion with it on matters relating to asset value payment, N702 million provided to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Pls for settlement of debts owed the generation firms, an amount DISCOs think was grossly inadequate.