DJ in court for theft, gets bail

By Chizoba Ogbeche Abuja

A Disc Jockey (DJ), Ade Abbas, of Waru village, Abuja, was yesterday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a turntable valued at N680,000. Th e defendant, who is facing a count charge of theft by servant, however, pleaded not guilty to thecharge when it was read to him. Police prosecutor, Fidelis Ogbubwe, told the court that one Okolie Kenneth of Gaduwa Estate, Apo, Abuja, reported the matter at the Apo Police Station on March 21, 2016.

He said Abbas was employed by the plaintiff as a DJ in his garden at Gaduwa Estate on February 10, 2017, and the defendant travelled to Lagos state on March 3. Ogbubwe said the complainant discovered that his turntable, valued at N680,000; an apple laptop valued at N430,000 and microphone valued at N45,000, were missing on the day the defendant travelled. Th e prosecutor further stated that during police investigation, the microphone and the laptop were found in the defendant’s house, however, he claimed that he bought the apple laptop. He said the off ence contravened Section 289 of the Penal Code Th e Judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000, and ordered that he must produce one surety that must reside within the court’s jurisdiction. He adjourned the case till May 8, for hearing.