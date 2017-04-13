‘Doctorate degrees shouldn’t be exclusive preserve of moneybags’

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti

The vice-chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has said that honorary doctoral degrees should not be made an exclusive right of only the wealthy people in the society.

Soremekun, who called on the management of Nigerian universities to consider honest, patriotic and hard working Nigerians who had laid down their lives for the development and unity of the Country for honour and recognition?

He disclosed that the university would be conferring Doctor of Educational Administration (Honoris Causa) on the first indigenous principal of Queens College, Lagos, Mrs. Efunjoke Coker, for her exemplary contributions to the upliftment of education in Nigeria.

In the same vein, the vice-chancellor added that an 89-year-old retired school principal, Mr. Francis Daramola, and a 100-year-old former principal of Ekiti Parapo College, Ido Ekiti, Ekiti state, Chief Akomolafe, would get similar academic laurel.

Soremekun, who said this in Oye Ekiti , on Wednesday during a pre-convocation press conference to unveil the maiden convocation ceremonies of the university slated for April 29, said : “the gesture is to remember these great Nigerians, who had in their own ways contributed to scholarship.

“It is sad that we are all suffering from amnesia which makes us forget people so easily. The people we remember only remembered are politicians and with this, we will be setting a new moral standard for the Nigerian society.”

Soremekun added that the university had received a message of collaboration from the Programme Director of the Social Science Research Council of New York, United States of America in the area of academic upliftment and research.

He described the proposed academic partnership as “a veritable avenue” to launch the institution to global reckoning and boost its ranking on Webometrics.

“The Council will be drawing their membership from FUOYE, Liberia, Sierra Leone and other West African nations. With this partnership, we will put FUOYE on global radar of scholarship,” he said.

He said the university had established three more faculties and 19 new courses within the one year he came on board, while other infrastructure in forms of lecture theatres had been added to the architectural designs of the citadel of learning.