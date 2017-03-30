Does Senate need N298m SUV in this economy?

Except the word Senate has become so amorphous and nondescript to lend its actions and inactions to anonymous state actors, Senate President Bukola Saraki must take full responsibility for the reprehensible profligacy of the Senate under his watch.

Today the whole nation has held President Buhari responsible for impecunious state of the economy even though most of the parameters that assail renaissance are domiciled within the purview of various state governments.

For instance, most state governors have not creditably given account of the monthly allocations to their states not to mention the Paris club refund they have widely treated as largesse meant for 2019 political brinkmanship.

The judiciary has done so little in bringing proactive elements of jurisprudence to bear on the anticorruption war, the National Assembly has remained fixated to pedestrian legislative concerns such as discredited attempts to exonerate its principal officers from needless politically exposed misdemeanours rather than consolidate energy on the passage of the 2017 budget.

The National Assembly is so enmeshed in inanities that it is prepared to lock horn with the head of an agency over uniform to the extent of abandoning critical legislative exigencies needed to exit the cliffhanger of recession in record time.

One clear message to our dear senate president is that he has let the nation down by allowing “senate” whatever that epithet personifies to buy a single SUV for N298m in an economy bleeding from every part of its anatomy and citizens are allowed to either scavenge or jump into the lagoon to escape the agony of fragmented death.

Just as PMB cannot be insulated from the actions of the presidency, the senate president would be insulting the intelligence of Nigerians to claim that the senate embarked on a wasteful spending of N298m and he doesn’t know about it.

Bukola Ajisola,

Lagos