Dogara got it wrong on Gov Abubakar – Sabo

Comrade Mohammed Sabo, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication to Governor Mohammad A. Abubakar of Bauchi state, in this interview with BODE OLAGOKE, responds to some of the allegations raised against his principal by Speaker Yakubu Dogara, among others



What is your immediate response to Speaker Dogara’s interview stating the reasons for not working with your principal, Gov Abubakar?

It is only God that is working for Governor Abubakar and the good people Bauchi state because if you could remember, we have been saying this times without number that these people, NASS members from Bauchi, who ganged up to blackmail, to put the integrity and reputation of the good people of Bauchi state and the governor of Bauchi state who is working assiduously to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state. God has vindicated him because Speaker Yakubu Dogara has said it himself that he has not been visiting home and that is what the governor has been saying that most of these members of the N ASS, unfortunately who are from the state, they are not in touch with their people in their constituencies that is why they are not appreciating the quantum of work that are ongoing in the different part of the state.

For example, it is on record that Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar has awarded contracts for almost 400 kilometers road project, the first of its kind in the history of Nigeria in this present dispensation across the three senatorial district of the state, that is one and he has constructed more than 600 solar boreholes across the rural communities of Bauchi state not withstanding the fact that he has even repaired more than 380 different boreholes that were dilapidated or were not in use in the last 19 months.

This is in addition to the over 600 rehabilitation and reconstruction and the construction of classrooms in primary and Junior Secondary Schools across the 20 Local Government of the state. Then, for a person of Speaker Yakubu Dogara to admit that he has not been frequenting home, he will not appreciate the quantum of dividends of democracy that the governor has been providing to the good people of Bauchi state.

On the allegations that the governor has not performed that is why he does not associate with him, how will you react to this?

Then, the governor has said it in different fora that they should give their score cards because they are representatives of different constituencies in Bauchi state. What have they been able to bring to the people of their respective constituencies? These are people who are not coming home not to talk of bringing dividends of democracy to their people.

That is two. Number three is that, it has now become glaring that Hon. Yakubu Dogara is behind all the political machinations and all the political crises in Bauchi state because he is the one sponsoring other members of the national assembly. We believe is the one financing them to cause blackmail and to cause disrepute against the personality and reputation of the peoples governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar who is always at home, attending to the issues of interest of development, peace and harmony of the good people of Bauchi state, that is why you see him always he is going to the three senatorial districts to inspect the ongoing projects and to pay homage to the traditional rulers and opinion leaders and that is why they are jealous of his acceptability and his rising political profile in the state while they are in Abuja making all nasty statements against their state and against the leadership of our party APC as well as the governor of Bauchi state.

As regards the political crisis within the APC, what is the position of the APC leader in the state?

The party is one, united, formidable under the amiable leadership of Alhaji Uba Ahmed and Nana Garkuwan Ningi and they are working with the governor because they are residing in Bauchi, attending to the plights of the people of Bauchi state and then trying to promote and project the good vision and manifesto of the party, that is why you see the party is intact and that is why you see the party is solidly behind the progressives Governor of Bauchi, Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar who is working tirelessly to turn round the fortune of our dear state and that is why you see these people are making noise and they are making all these nasty statements but we thank God this statement by the Speaker House of Representatives has vindicated our earlier position that they are not in touch with the reality, they are not in touch with their people.

I can bet you that there is a Senator who when last he visited home was in July, 2016 and he is a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he is talking nasty statement against the respected leader of the party and the leader of the party at the national level, our dear President, who the people of Bauchi voted massively, President Muhammadu Buhari. We are just waiting for him, he will now see the consequences of his actions when it is time.

What do the party leaders and the governor expect these lawmakers to do specifically?

The governor has been saying in spite of all their blackmail, in spite of all the wrong doing against him as a leader and somebody who believes in Allah, in Almighty God, he said it severally that his doors are open for reconciliation anytime they wish to come back home, look at what the speaker is saying that he is just preparing, making noise that he will go back home soon, this is to tell you that these people are just sitting in Abuja, they do not care about the progress, about the wellbeing of their people, so anytime they decide to come back home, anytime they decide to join hands with the governor, the leader of the party in the state, he is willing and ready to accommodate them in the best interest of the party and for the betterment of the lives of our people in Bauchi.

Will you say in any way that the lack of cooperation by the lawmakers and especially from the Speaker, in the last two years of this administration, has affected performances of your principal in term of delivery?

Not at all. They had wanted to distract him and then knowing fully well that they are making this mischievous plots just to distract him, he is very much at alert, concern, concentrated, committed, working for the betterment of the people, that is why you see, I said he has given a number of contracts, road constructions, school reconstructions and building, youth empowerment, women empowerment and all sorts of interventions in the area of agriculture, particularly, the governor is being acknowledged in the area of security, he is particularly very concern about the security of the lives and property of the state, knowing fully well that Bauchi state is in the North east, yet, Bauchi remains one of the most peaceful state in the Northeast because of the press of the different people and of course his concerted efforts, he is promoting peaceful and harmonious co-existing between diverse ethnic religious people in the state and working hand in hand with the security agents, that is why the governor is saying let them say their own scorecard, people of Bauchi state knows that he is working and he is ever ready to continue working in the best interest of the state, then the issue is that let them come out and tell the entire world that this is their scorecard especially the Speaker whom we believe is the one masterminding the other people to instigate internal crisis within the party and of course to cause disharmony in the state.

It has now become glaring that Hon. Yakubu Dogara is behind all the political machinations and all the political crises in Bauchi state