Dogara mourns Chanchangi

By Joshua Egbodo

Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed sadness over the death of Kaduna-based businessman and chairman of Chanchangi Airlines, Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi.

The Speaker in a statement in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, commiserated with the Chanchangi family, relatives, friends and associates over the death of the renowned business mogul, who died in the morning of yesterday.

Dogara described the late Alhaji Ahmadu Chanchangi as “a great philanthropist, community leader and businessman” whose legacy of charity and humanitarian service to the people endeared him to everyone across all devides.

He said: “Death is a necessary end that must come when it shall. We are, however, consoled that Late Alhaji Chanchangi contributed positively to the development of the society during his life time. He left an indelible footprint on the sands of time and a legacy of philanthropy, community development and service to the society and the nation.”

While admonishing the children and grandchildren he left behind to emulate the virtues of honesty and hard work which their late father and grandfather represented, Dogara said: “On behalf of the leadership and the entire members of the House, I sincerely extend our heartfelt condolences to our colleague, Hon. Rufa’i and the entire Chanchangi.”