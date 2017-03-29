Don’t be distracted by critics, NGO tells Unilorin VC

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab

Ilorin

Nigerian Transparency Network, a non-governmental organisation, yesterday rose in defense of the authority of the University of Ilorin over recent media tirade on the leadership of the 40 years old institution.

The Network also urged the university’s vice-chancellor, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, not to be distracted by activities of those it described as “jaundiced and beer-parlour critics whose stock in trade,” adding that “it is to pursue ethnic and religious interests, especially whenever any helmsman is winding-up his tenure in the institution.”

It noted that the attack on the authorities of the institution was “a trash that was aimed at blackmailing, intimidating and harassing the vice-chancellor of the University who has not only successfully sustained the legacy of his predecessors but advanced on them to the admiration of all.”

The Network, in a statement by its Chairman, Emman Nwachukwu, and Secretary, Nuruden Ibrahim, in Ilorin, absolved the leadership of the institution from the allegation levelled against it in the media.

“The allegation of illegal remuneration, plagiarism and favouritism of some serving academic staff contained in the trash published by the disgruntled elements remain a charade aiming to blackmail dedicated and hardworking Public Officers, who have been doing their best to sustain the good image of the Institution.

“Having pioneered Computer-Based-Tests (CBT) for screening of candidates for students admissions in Nigeria, Unilorin would never condescend to low-level in any circumstance as to allow any financial, academic, moral and any form of indecency to find its ways into the system,” the statement read in part.

The network stated further that form its investigation ,it discovered that Unilorin under Ambali’s administration ,apart from maintaining academic excellence and stability, total commitment to financial discipline and transparency, had also executed and completed 60 new projects within two years.

“We appeal to citizens of the country to be patriotic and refrain from being allowed to be used for destructive mission as the end is usually disastrous for the originators and their collaborators.

“We implore Prof. Ambali not to be distracted by their negative actions but to continue in his good works and leave the rest to God who is capable of dealing with evil doers.”