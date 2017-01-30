Don’t be distracted by enemies, NGO tells Buratai

Share This





















A non-governmental organisation, Security Watch African Initiative (SWAI), has urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai not to be distracted by “enemies” in the fight again insurgency.

The President of SWAI, Mr Patrick Agbambu gave the advice when he led other members of the organization on a visit to Buratai at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

He said: “You assumed office as the chief of army staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at a very critical time.

“It was a time when many have lost hope in the ability of the Nigerian Army to defend the territory of Nigeria.’’

Agbambu also said that those benefiting from the various security crises plaguing the country would not be happy with Buratai and the army for the successes being recorded.

“We wish to sincerely urge you not to be distracted by the evil machination of the enemies of Nigeria, within and outside the country,” he said.

He commended the army chief for providing purposeful leadership in leading officers and men of the Nigerian army to crush the insurgents in the North East.

He said under Buratai’s leadership, other security challenges across the country were being adequately addressed in collaboration other security agencies.

In his response, Gen. Buratai assured that he and the leadership of the army, as well as other officers and men would not be distracted because “we have signed to defend our country.’’

He said although it was not easy, they were able to deal with the insurgents in the North East through resilience, commitment and patriotism.

Buratai said that there was need to create an environment to make the citizenry feel secured and safe to carry out their legitimate social and economic activities, adding that security is key to development.

Buratai also said that efforts were on to address the herdsmen/farmers clash, cattle rustling and armed banditry in the North Central and North West zones and thanked the NGO for the visit///

