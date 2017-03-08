Don’t blame INEC for inconclusive polls – CSO

Tasks NOA on voter education

By Abdulrahman A. Abdurauf

Abuja

Chairman, Partners for Electoral Reforms, a Civil Society Organisation, Ezenwa Nwagwu, has said the Mahmood Yakubu-led Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), should not be blamed for the spate of inconclusive elections experienced in some parts of the country.

It also said the inter-agency platform for voter education, should be well explored by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), which, according to the body, “needs to rise to its active role.”

Ezenwa made the observations yesterday while speaking at a Roundtable with CSOs and Media on INEC and Voter Education: 2019 General Election,” organised by Konrad Adenaeur Stiftung, a German Foundation, in Abuja.

The electoral body came under heat from some critics who accused it of not putting necessary logistics in place, and believed such reason was the cause of the inconclusive polls in Kogi, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

Defending the commission, the CSO said it would be unfair to heap such blame on INEC, because, according to him, most of the so-called inconclusive polls emanated from court verdicts and death of candidates, among others.

Iwuagwu said, “There were elections scheduled for Bayelsa, Kogi and others. These elections were inherited following death, court cases and over 80 percent of the polls were concluded, and INEC could not have earned the tag of inconclusive polls.”

Speaking on the voter education, he said, “Over the years, the commission has been increasing its budgetary allocation for voter education. For 2015 General Election for instance, the commission spent 1 percent of the estimated budget of N930 million on voter education. In spite of this growth in budgetary outlay in voter education, the impact of knowledge of voters remains unclear.

“This raises a number of questions regarding the capacity of the commission to take on this task on its own, the appropriateness and reach of materials and the adequacy of the strategies adopt.

“There’s need for urgent and timely need for the commission to deeply reflect on the current voter education activities and identify existing gaps with regard to public awareness and voter education for circle as well as national election, and redesign these activities to truly provide chewable meat in everyday language that pass across relevant voter education messages.

“INEC’s television and radio programming provides an opportunity to do this, rather than provide updates on practically unhelpful administrative activities, courtesy calls or tours of its leadership or visitors,” he added

In preparing for 2019 polls, therefore, Iwuagwu urged the body to , as a matter of necessity, “develop a clear and comprehensive voter education strategy that articulates its activities throughout the electoral circle, the tactics to be used in executing the activities will be consequent upon the strategy developed”.

While noting that the success of any election depends largely on the publics’ understanding of democratic principles and processes, he stressed that “in our situation, civic education is crucial and long term consolidation of democracy and shoring up confidence in the EMB (Election Monitoring Bodies).

“The INEC Youth Ambassadors Programme conceived largely as a voter education strategy was laudable in the thought process that went into it, but poorly implemented. Little or nothing has been seen or heard from the various Ambassadors.

“It’s expensive, indeed wasteful for the commission to continue to engage in a ‘hit and miss’ strategies deployed few weeks to election and abandoned as soon as the final ballot is cast.”

While advocating a ‘holistic voter education messaging’, the activist noted that bureaucratic obstacles in the commission’s operations must be eliminated, saying “these have prevented timely implementation of critical activities.

“INEC is too important as a critical institution to be afflicted by frustrating malady of inefficiency that most of our public institutions carry as a badge. The commission must place priority and expedite action on all voter education activities.”

Also in her remarks, the NOA representative, Mrs. Ngozi Ekeoba, called for necessary synergy between all agencies, even as she assured of her organisation’s readiness to partner INEC in ensuring of its mandate.

Earlier, KAS Country Representative, Mrs. Hildegard Behrendt-Kigozi, had underscored the need for early preparation for the 2019 polls, stressing the need for effective voter education to ensure its success.

The roundtable, had in attendance various CSOs and representatives of media organisations, in attendance.