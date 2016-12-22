Don’t borrow to celebrate Christmas, CAN urges Nigerians

Share This





















Coordinating Chaplain, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mr. Peter Ogunmuyiwa, has admonished Christian faithful to avoid borrowing money to celebrate yuletide.

The cleric, who gave the advice yesterday in Abuja, also urged Christian adherents to make do with the little resources at their disposal for best result, in view of the economic recession across the country. Ogunmuyiwa said: “We should learn to revere God; we should embrace Him, appreciate Him. Don’t do things to impress people and don’t do it to the extent of going into debt.

“We are not just doing a birthday party but we are also celebrating the birth of Christ, because he came into this world as God’s special gift to mankind. We should be conscious of the presence of God, no matter the situation and the challenges we are facing at this time.”

While urging Nigerians to remain prayerful in the nation’s search for peace and stability, the cleric lamented that some parts of the nation were still under security threat.

Similarly, the President, Youth Wing of CAN, Daniel Kadzai, has called on Christians to celebrate Christmas with love by extending hands of fellowship to the less privileged, orphans and needy.

“We pray for peace in Nigeria and Africa, in spite of all our tribulations; let’s stay together in love and unity. I call on the youth to give the country a chance for peace to reign.

“Let’s see Christmas as something that we should celebrate no matter how difficult the past years have been.”

He called on Christmas to see Christmas as the best moment for families and friends to come together in brotherhood.

(Premium Times)

