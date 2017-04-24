Don’t rely on govt for jobs, young professionals urged

By Bashir Mohammed

Kano

A former Minister of National Planning, Dr Shamsuddeen Usman, has advised young and aspiring professionals in the country against relying on government jobs.

He gave the advice yesterday at a sensitisation programme organised by Kano Professionals Forum for young and aspiring professionals in Kano.

He said the era of waiting for government’s job was over in view of the numerous and available opportunities that are bound especially in the private sector in the country.

“There are a lot of opportunities in the private sector whereby one can be self-reliant and even become an employer of labour in the country,” he said.

He stressed the need for young professionals to register with their respective professional bodies in view of the fact that they could not practice without proper registration.

“The registration is compulsory because by law you cannot practice medicine today or law or any other profession without registering with the professional bodies.

“But some of them when they finish University, they are so casual about it sometimes due to constraint of meeting such requirements.”

He said the Forum would continue to organise the mentoring programmes with a view to enlightening young and aspiring professionals “on what they need to do to appreciate the value of their profession.”

In his remarks, the Presidential of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim-Yakasai, said the programme was aimed at mentoring the young professionals to ascend the ladder of their profession.

He said in addition the programme would also prepare such professionals to face the future challenges.

The theme of the programme is ‘Mentoring the Young and Aspiring Professionals in Kano.’

The Kano Professionals’ Forum was formed by the past and present national Presidents of professional associations from Kano state to mentor the young and aspiring professionals.