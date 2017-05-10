Doyer appointed new Nigerian Breweries MD

Th e Board of Directors of Nigerian Breweries Plc has announced the appointment of Mr Johan Antonie Doyer as the company’s new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Offi cer (CEO). Mr Doyer’s appointment, according to a statement from the company, takes eff ect on the 16th of June, 2017 on an interim basis pending the appointment of a substantive Managing Director/ CEO for the Company. Mr Doyer, who will succeed Mr Nicolaas has been appointed as the Managing Director of Heineken Asia Pacifi c Region.

Th e statement noted the Board’s confi dence that Mr Doyer’s wealth of experience stands him in a very good position to help the Company continue its twin strategy of Cost Leadership and Market Leadership towards sustaining the company’s leadership position in the market and its philosophy of Winning with Nigeria. Mr Doyer joined HEINEKEN Netherlands in 1978 as Product Manager and subsequently held increasingly senior Marketing management positions in diff erent regions.

He became the General Manager in Vietnam followed by La Reunion, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Chile and the Sedibeng Brewery in South Africa. He retired from HEINEKEN in July 2015 as the Managing Director of HEINEKEN Ethiopia. While in Ethiopia, he was responsible for building the new company, integrating two acquired breweries, building a new brewery, launching new brands and overseeing the tripling of that company’s volume. He set the stage for the growth HEINEKEN Ethiopia has recorded.