DPR seals 13 fi lling stations in Sokoto

By Sidi A. Umar Sokoto-

Motorists are still groaning in Sokoto metropolis and its environs as a litre of petrol is now selling between N165/ N 170 as the commodity was mostly available on evening times in fi lling stations owned by independent petroleum marketers. Blue print gathered that there were snaky queues at the stations owned by the major marketers. A four-litre gallon of the commodity was selling for between N1,000 and N1200, depending on the location of purchase. In addition, the situation had made intercity and intra city transport fares to increase, resulting in further excruciating socio-economic pains. A cross section of the motorists interviewed by Blue print lamented the development, saying it is aggravating the suff ering of the people. Th ey called on the State Government and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to take drastic action against any erring marketers. Speaking to newsmen in Sokoto, the acting Controller, Department of Petroleum Resourse, for Sokoto and Kebbi states, Alhaji Nura Kamba, said his department had last week reopened 13 fi lling stations sealed for selling the commodity above controlled price. According to him 6 amongst the sealed fi lling station were in Sokoto metropolis while 7 others were in other towns. ”All the sealed fi lling stations sealed last week have been reopened after paying N100,000 fi ne and written undertakings that they will not violet government directives any more. “Our personnel have been out enforcing the pump price of N145 per litre 13 fi lling stations have so far been sealed off for selling above the control price. “We will sustain our enforcement operations to ensure that the motorists get value for their money